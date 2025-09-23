Hanadi Al Hamoui Joins Perella Weinberg As Partner
NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Hanadi Al Hamoui has joined the Firm as a Partner.
Based in London, Ms. Al Hamoui joins the Firm's Consumer & Retail business and will play a key role in strengthening Perella Weinberg's presence in Consumer & Retail across EMEA.
Ms. Al Hamoui joins Perella Weinberg from Bank of America, where she was a Managing Director and led the firm's Home & Personal Care practice in EMEA.
“We are delighted to welcome Hanadi to the Firm,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg.“Hanadi brings a distinguished track record of advising both some of the world's leading consumer corporations and high-growth businesses reshaping the industry. Her expertise will be pivotal in advancing our global Consumer & Retail business and in strengthening our ability to support European clients in this active sector.”
Ms. Al Hamoui holds a Master's degree in Management from ESCP Business School in Paris.
About Perella Weinberg
Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Denver, Calgary, and Greenwich.
