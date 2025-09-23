Findora Unveils ARTA, A Landmark In The Global Fight Against Deepfakes

Findora launches ARTA, an AI-powered deepfake detection platform that protects media integrity with accuracy, privacy, and trust.

- Dr. Naeem Komeilipoor, Founder and CEO of FindoraMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just a few months ago, Findora launched , Canada's first AI-powered search engine engineered to deliver verified knowledge with real-time fact-checking, multimodal intelligence, and privacy-first infrastructure. Today, the company announces the release of ARTA, a breakthrough deepfake detection engine that sets a new global benchmark for accuracy and accessibility.Accessible now at href="" rel="external nofollow" findor , ARTA enables anyone to verify videos and audios by uploading files or pasting links from platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. For enterprises and governments, ARTA is offered as a lightweight API, efficient enough to run privately on the edge and designed to integrate directly into secure environments.At the core of ARTA is Findora's proprietary technology, which detects deepfakes with high accuracy by extracting subtle biometric features specific to humans that are nearly impossible for synthetic models to replicate. This unique approach has enabled ARTA to outperform traditional detection methods across a wide range of tests.Across leading global benchmarks, ARTA achieved results with over 90% accuracy. The system demonstrated strength across face swaps, lip-syncs, reenactments, and AI-generated avatars, with particularly high performance on the widely used FaceForensics++ (FF++) dataset. Tested even against the most advanced and realistic deepfakes such as Veo 3, ARTA delivered astonishing results, confirming its robustness against the latest generation of synthetic media.The need spans every sector where trust is essential:. Finance and cybersecurity: preventing synthetic fraud and identity attacks. Government and defense: protecting critical intelligence and communications. Media and journalism: preserving integrity in an age of misinformation. Healthcare, education, and research: ensuring authenticity of sensitive data. Entertainment and social platforms: filtering manipulated content before it spreadsThe launch of ARTA reflects Findora's mission to build private, verifiable, and enterprise-ready AI solutions. Alongside its public search engine, Findora develops advanced platforms such as DANA, an intelligent voice-based agent for healthcare, accessibility, and mental wellness. Together, these technologies form a growing ecosystem committed to ensuring AI serves society with integrity.For more information, visit or .To access the media kit, follow this link

