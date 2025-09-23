International Solar Alliance And African Leaders Unite In Accra To Chart Pathways For Africa's Solar Future

Seventh RCM of ISA Africa Region

ACCRA, GHANA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International Solar Alliance and African Leaders Unite in Accra to Chart Pathways for Africa's Solar FutureThe Seventh Meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Regional Committee for Africa began on Wednesday in Accra, Ghana, marking a new epoch of transformative action in the continent's solar transition and sustainable energy development. The event gathered Member Countries from across Africa and international partners to discuss actionable strategies for energy access, solar innovation, and climate-resilient growth.Hon Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Ghana, and Chair of the Seventh Meeting of the Regional Committee for Africa, stated in his address that expanding solar capacity is not only an environmental necessity but also a significant socio-economic opportunity. "Advancing Africa's energy transition is central to sustainable growth and shared prosperity," he said."About 600 million people in Africa do not have access to electricity. Africa represents 17% of the world's population, yet consumes just 4% of the world's energy. Bridging this gap is our collective opportunity: transforming pipeline projects into bankable ones, providing low-risk premiums, and attracting greater private capital," he added, expressing Ghana's commitment to working closely with every member state to ensure that energy aspirations translate into financed projects on the ground. Ghana and Seychelles serve as vice presidents of the ISA in the African Region.Ghana's Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, emphasised that economic growth should rely on a dependable, clean, and sustainable energy supply. Speaking about the importance of collaborative efforts in the transition to clean energy, he stated, "Partnerships formed at events like this can play a crucial role in harnessing this potential. With adequate financing and strategic collaborations, we can achieve Africa's goal of exceeding the current 2% threshold of global clean energy investment. Ghana is ready to take action and set an example that we all deserve."In recent decades, most electricity connections in sub-Saharan Africa have come from solar power and other renewable energy sources, according to Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All. She stressed that solar is the fastest, least-cost path to reach the underserved."The average African, even when connected, uses about 400 kilowatt-hours of energy compared to 13,000 kilowatt-hours in the United States. This is unjust and cannot be part of our transition story. Africa must invest in Africa. Sovereign wealth institutes, pension funds, and local banks hold the capital to fund distributed renewable energy projects. Governments must streamline licenses and unlock tariffs to scale private sector participation," she said.Representing France, which shares co-presidency of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) with India, H.E. Jules Armand Beaussieux, the Ambassador of France to Ghana, emphasised that solar energy is essential for addressing climate change while also promoting industrial development, energy security, and job creation. "France is committed to supporting renewable energy in Africa through significant investments and collaboration with the ISA," he said.H.E. Mr Manish Gupta, the High Commissioner of India to Ghana, emphasised India's commitment to sustainable energy. He stated, "India's vision of 'One Sun, One World, One Grid' aligns with energy transition strategies aimed at providing clean and reliable energy to millions. We are supporting various initiatives, including distributed solar projects, solar home lighting, solar water pumps, clean cooking solutions, and healthcare applications."In his inaugural address, ISA Director General Mr Ashish Khanna emphasised that access to energy is a fundamental human right. He pointed out the significant gap in clean energy investment in Africa compared to global standards. "ISA's strategy, 'Moving from Ambition to Action,' aims to establish implementation partnerships, innovate financing methods, and strengthen local capacities. The ISA strategy of implementation partnership is aligned with M300 enabling private sector ecosystem in countries. Our goal is to empower countries to develop their own solutions," he stated. The Director General also mentioned that ISA will engage in in-depth discussions to outline actionable steps for each Member Country in the region.During the opening ceremony of the Africa Regional Committee Meeting, Hon'ble Seth Terkper, the economic advisor to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, highlighted Africa's energy potential. He stated, "Africa has an extraordinary opportunity to harness its abundant solar resources to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve energy access for millions. Strategic partnerships, capacity building, and innovative financing models are critical to accelerating solar adoption."He said, "With nearly 60% of the world's best solar resources, Africa can leapfrog traditional energy pathways and become a global leader in distributed renewable energy solutions."Key Outcomes and AnnouncementsCountry Partnership Frameworks (CPF):● Ghana, Nigeria, and The Gambia formalised CPFs with ISA on rooftops, mini-grids, agriculture, capacity building, and Focal Point Units.● Memorandum with African School of Regulation: supports regulation, capacity, knowledge exchange, and funding.Solar for Agriculture:● Solar irrigation and applications to boost productivity, food security, jobs, and resilience; cut $400 billion food import bill.ISA Alignment with Mission 300:ISA aligned with Mission 300 to accelerate deployment, attract investment, and electrify 300 million Africans with $48 billion support.Africa Solar Facility:● Managed by Africa50 with $200 million catalytic finance to mobilise 20x private investment. NSIA Nigeria pledged $100–150 million; operations this year.Digital Transformation in Energy Sector:● ISA advancing AI tools and digital twins to cut inefficiencies, optimise solar dispatch, reduce costs, and improve reliability.Global South and Inclusive Development:● Africa's transition led by African nations with ISA's support, focusing on access, STAR-Cs, and inclusive technologies.

