Atlanta Company To Roll Out New Packages For Bathroom Renovation Aims Upgrading Life Style And Home Improvement
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, USA: Copper Sky Renovation, the leading home improvement and bathroom and kitchen renovation company in the city, will be unveiling new packages for Atlanta customers bundling many value-added components to be marketed as Basic, Mid-Range, and Premium.
According to the CEO, bathroom renovation Atlanta packages comprise a combination of many works. They include work on fixtures and elements. The former will include changes to the shower and bathtub as a central part of the renovation plan.
The CEO noted making the toilet water-efficient is a significant part of the full bathroom renovation packages. The bathroom renovation in Atlanta, GA, also includes the installation of new lighting fixtures, including vanity lights, recessed lighting, and overhead lights.
Installing a tub, shower, or conversion of tub-to-shower will be part of this. The choice will vary depending on the budget. The packages will offer acrylic tubs to luxurious walk-in showers, custom tile, and glass doors without frames.
There will be a complete makeover of the vanity and countertops, with the material of the countertop coming from granite, marble, or quartz. Similarly, cabinetry for storage will be made more sturdy and aesthetic.
Another part of bathroom renovation in Atlanta is making sinks and faucets stylish, where adding new sinks and faucets will be a priority.
In making the flooring up-to-date, there will be a change of old flooring with new materials like tiles like ceramic, porcelain, or natural stone and waterproof laminate.
The embellishment of walls with fresh painting may involve installing new wall tile, especially in the shower and around the vanity. In the makeover of hardware there will be an upgrade or replacement of racks, paper holders, drawer pulls, and light switch covers.
Best renovation providers
The CEO noted that in the market of bathroom renovation, Atlanta Copper Sky Renovations had been a pioneer. Observing that bathroom renovation projects had been an important part of home improvement plans, he said awareness is spreading that investing in bathroom renovation means enhancing healthcare and keeping pace with new lifestyle trends.
Ventilation will be modernized to enhance air circulation and avoid moisture buildup.
Expert teams
The CEO also highlighted the expert teams of the company who use specialized skills in faster renovation and time-bound completion. The project entails lots of hard work, including ripping out old tiling, plumbing, paint, and water fixtures and installing everything new and putting them for optimal performance. They also manage all installations, including carpentry, electrical, and tiling to underfloor heating systems.
The CEO urged potential clients to reach out to the company and visit the website to leverage custom packages to start a new chapter in bathroom renovation in Atlanta and journey towards stylish home improvement and good living.
