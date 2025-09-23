Rapid Adoption Of Sendturtle Highlights Growing Demand For Frictionless Secure File Transfer With AI Analytics

MENAFN - GetNews)



"SendTurtle Logo"Startups, consultants, and business leaders turn to SendTurtle for privacy-first document sharing and AI-powered engagement insights.

Arlington, VA - Sep 23, 2025 - SendTurtle, the fast-growing SaaS platform built by Phalanx, today announced rapid adoption of its secure document sharing and analytics platform. Designed for founders, consultants, and business owners, SendTurtle provides frictionless file transfer with built-in security, privacy, and AI analytics-meeting the demand for smarter, more transparent business communication.

Since launching in 2024, SendTurtle has seen accelerating user growth as startups and consultants search for alternatives to scattered tools and limited visibility after hitting“send.” The platform combines ease of use with robust security features and provides real-time engagement insights, enabling senders to understand who is interacting with their documents and how.

“Business owners and consultants are tired of blindly sending out proposals, contracts, or reports without knowing if their clients are actually engaging,” said Ian Garrett, CEO & Co-Founder of SendTurtle (by Phalanx AI).“Our rapid adoption shows that people don't just want security, they want intelligence built in. With SendTurtle, teams can share files confidently and see the impact of their outreach in real time.”

Key to SendTurtle's success is its AI-driven analytics, which helps businesses optimize their outreach, save time, and close deals faster. The platform provides privacy-first sharing without requiring recipients to create accounts or jump through technical barriers, ensuring a smooth experience for both senders and receivers.

In addition to secure file transfer, SendTurtle continues to expand its feature set, including AI-powered recommendations, integrations, and perks for users. The company's growth highlights a broader trend: business professionals increasingly expect seamless, intelligent tools that blend security and productivity.

As more founders and consultants embrace AI and privacy-focused platforms, SendTurtle is positioning itself as the go-to solution for document sharing in the modern business landscape.

About SendTurtle

Launched in 2024, SendTurtle (by Phalanx) is a SaaS product that provides founders, business owners, and consultants with document sharing and analytics. After working with hundreds of startups and witnessing firsthand how founders struggle with scattered tools and zero visibility after hitting "send," the team built SendTurtle: a fast, secure, and smart way to share documents.

With built-in privacy, engagement insights, and AI-driven recommendations, SendTurtle makes sending high-stakes documents smarter, safer, and stress-free-for founders, consultants, and teams alike. Learn more at sendturtle .