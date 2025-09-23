Amman To Host Arab Esports League On Thursday, Friday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) – Under the patronage of HRH Prince Omar bin Faisal, President of the Jordan eSports Federation, Amman will host the Arab eSports League this Thursday and Friday at the eSports Dome in King Hussein Business Park.The fourth edition of the tournament will feature teams from 18 Arab countries along with a special team representing refugees. The previous three editions were held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.By bringing the event to Amman, Jordan reaffirms its role as a regional hub for digital talent and youth creativity. Jordan has a strong record in the competition, placing third in Tekken in 2022, first in men's eFootball in 2023, repeating first place in 2024, and securing second place in the women's category of the same game.Organizers said the event is free and open to the public, inviting fans to enjoy the excitement with special activities, prizes, and family-friendly entertainment, making it a key milestone for Arab eSports enthusiasts.