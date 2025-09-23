C4IR Checks Out Companies' Preparedness For Smart Manufacturing

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) has launched diagnostics to assess the readiness of companies for smart manufacturing, said Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the C4IR Analysis and Coordination Center under the Ministry of Economy, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Jafarov explained the initiative.

“The program we introduced evaluates companies' readiness for smart manufacturing in terms of business processes, technologies, and institutional structure. Based on this diagnostic, an individual program of digital development and support is created, along with a roadmap for implementing necessary changes. Participation in the program helps save about twenty percent on maintenance costs, increase revenues, and develop new skills. In the future, we also plan to establish an Industry 4.0 Center with a production line where people can train and exchange experience," he noted.

According to Jafarov, the diagnostics are currently casting a wide net, encompassing companies in the aluminum sector, including Azergold in the gold mining game, along with pipe manufacturers and a smattering of other industries.

“We evaluate their current activities and define the steps needed to prepare them for the future,” he added.

The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Azerbaijan was founded as a public legal organization under the Ministry of Economy on January 6, 2021, by a presidential order. It also serves as the headquarters for the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Network in Azerbaijan, which was established on April 1, 2021.

The mission of C4IR is to capitalize on emerging technologies, strengthen the country's position in the global digital economy, and ensure that the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) benefits Azerbaijan's society and economy.