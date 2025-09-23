Lithuania Racing Against Clock To Pass Laws Tackling Drone Threats Head-On

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Seimas has adopted, under an expedited procedure, legislative amendments prepared by the Ministry of National Defense together with the Ministry of Transport and Communications to strengthen Lithuania's ability to respond to threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) while ensuring civil aviation safety, Trend reports.

“These projects were drafted to enable us to respond actively and rapidly with military measures to airspace violations committed by drones and to establish a mechanism that allows us to react instantly by activating restricted airspace zones. Until now, although de jure we lived in peacetime, our laws, procedures, and rules were not adapted to today's threats and the evolving security environment,” said Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė.

Expanded authority for the armed forces

Previously, the military could only use force in two situations: against aircraft used as weapons or those entering prohibited zones and posing a threat to critical infrastructure. Under the new amendments, drone-neutralization measures may also be applied against UAVs violating rules within restricted areas. This allows the armed forces to respond earlier and act faster against potential dangers.

Safeguards for civil aviation

The legislation also introduces safeguards to protect civil aviation. Restricted zones may only be activated when there is a real need-at the request of the Commander of the Armed Forces, implemented by air traffic service providers. The network of restricted zones will be established by the Minister of Transport in coordination with the military.

Pilots will be notified no later than 10 minutes before a restricted zone is activated and will be required to leave the area immediately. To ensure warnings can be delivered effectively, aircraft operating in uncontrolled airspace will be required to have radio communication equipment and transponders. The new equipment requirement will take effect on May 1, 2026.