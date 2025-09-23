Russians Use Drones To Mine Territory Of Suspilne Branch In Kherson - IMI

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Institute of Mass Information , citing Suspilne board member Dmytro Kozlov.

After an operational inspection by the State Emergency Service on September 22, several mines were found on the territory of the Kherson branch of Suspilne.

Explaining the origin of the explosive devices, Kozlov said that the Russians were dropping them from drones .

"We removed the first mines (tripwires) immediately after the de-occupation. Until then, the area had been clear. However, as we understand it, the Russians began to 'sprinkle' the area with explosive devices," he said.

According to him, most of the team's work is done remotely, but equipment and machinery remained on the premises, so employees visited the site from time to time.

Kozlov said that the branch is now completely closed to visitors, and steps are being considered to close it completely for security reasons.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 22, in the central part of Kherson, the chief engineer of Suspilne Kherson, Vadym Khomenko, was blown up by a Russian“Petal” mine.