Sabina Zadeh Steals Spotlight At Silk Way Star Vocal Competition

Kazakhstan has hosted Silk Way Star Vocal Competition, bringing together talented artists from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, China, Malaysia, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan is represented by Sabina Guluzadeh (Sabina Zadeh), a singer and actress, semifinalist of "The Voice Of Azerbaijan" and participant in the national selection for Eurovision 2024.

The winner will be chosen by an international jury consisting of representatives from all participating countries. From Azerbaijan, the jury includes the popular singer and Eurovision 2021 participant Samira Efendi (EFENDI).

A unique feature of the initial stage is that no contestant was eliminated, so all participants will continue competing for the win.

The grand final will take place on November 22 as a live broadcast on the Jibek Joly channel and leading channels from the participating countries.

The format includes ten episodes. Voting will follow an international system with an open points count from 1 to 12.

The winner will be determined based on a combination of votes: 50 per cent from the jury, and 50 per cent from online audience voting. New episodes will air weekly, and viewers from all participating countries will have the opportunity to take part in the online voting to choose the winner.

The winner will receive the Silk Way Star title and the opportunity to showcase their talent on the global stage. The project is expected to become one of the brightest musical events of the year.

The project is being implemented as part of the Agreement on the creation of the Silk Way Star international project between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).

