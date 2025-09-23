Pashinyan Challenges Former Armenian Presidents To Public Debate Over War Accusations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sharply responded to accusations from former presidents Levon Ter-Petrosyan (LTP), Serzh Sargsyan (SS), and Robert Kocharyan (RK), once again challenging them to a public debate, Azernews reports.

In a Facebook post , Pashinyan mocked the former leaders with abbreviations and questioned their claims that he had dragged Armenia into war. He highlighted that young Armenian soldiers were deployed outside the country years before his tenure, asking why their children or grandchildren were not sent instead.

Pashinyan also referenced a past incident involving Ter-Petrosyan and the Catholicos Ktrich Nersisyan, criticizing the former president for leaving him“at the gate” in 2008.

The Prime Minister concluded by directly inviting the former leaders to a debate, sarcastically calling them“strong guys” and referencing the popular Armenian TV series Full House.