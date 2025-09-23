Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY) (K8J0) Reports Commencement Of Phase Two Drilling Program At Bald Hill Antimony Project, New Brunswick

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") reports that drilling athas re-commencedThe target is to complete at least 6,000 meters of drilling.

Highlights

The focus of the Phase Two drilling will have two goals.The first goal will be to extend the known antimony-bearing stibnite ("Sb") mineralization to the north and south and to expand the mineralization at depth.Drilling in the Phase One Program was successful in extending the antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization over 100 meters to the south from the Main Zone and ATMY will be continuing exploration in this direction during this program.A second mineralized zone has been discovered approximately 450 meters southeast of the Main Zone but has not been sufficiently explored. ATMY will be completing further exploration at this occurrence.A deep drill hole in the first phase (see Press Release Dated Aug 27, 2025) intersected mineralization at a depth of 400 meters confirming the depth extent of the mineralization previously indicated by drilling during previous exploration.The second goal of the Phase Two Drilling Program will be to infill areas where the drill intersections of mineralization completed by ATMY, and others are widely spaced. The aim of this part of the program will be to assist in determination if there is sufficient continuity of the mineralization and data to enable the creation of a Maiden Resource for the deposit.

The Phase One drilling completed a total of 3150 meters in 16 drillholes. High-grade antimony-bearing Stibnite ("Sb") was intersected in 75% of the drill holes. With values including 4.17% Sb over 7.4 meters (m), 9.85 % Sb over 4.3m, and 14.91% Sb over 3.0m.

The antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization has been outlined in surface outcroppings and drilling. As a result of the recent Phase One Program, the Main Zone has been extended over 400 meters, and the depth has been confirmed to 400 meters.

The location of the drill holes and surface occurrences from the Phase One Program are shown in Figure 1 below. Follow-up drilling will be completed in this area.







Figure 1: Drillhole Locations on the Bald Hill Antimony Main Zone. Yellow triangles represent locations of massive stibnite occurrences on surface. The surface trace of the mineralization is shown in red while drill hole locations are shown by circles. Note: only the drill holes in Antimony Resources recently completed Phase One Program are shown for clarity.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The mineralization encountered consists of massive antimony-bearing stibnite, veins and stibnite bearing breccia. The breccia contains fragments of the enclosing rocks - metasediments and metavolcanics.

On surface the vein/breccia system strikes NNW-SSE and dips vertically to steeply to the southwest. The rock units in the area strike to the northeast resulting in situations that the stibnite-bearing structures cut across the surrounding units at a very oblique angle. Changes in the nature breccia and mineralization are noted as the zone crosses different rock units, but this has not been systematically evaluated. Mineralization is surrounded by alteration consisting of sericite, quartz and carbonate.







Figure 2: Trace Of the Antimony in Soil Anomaly. Note the Drilling at the NW end of the anomaly in the Main Zone and that the Remainder of the Anomaly is poorly explored.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



A new discovery to the south of the Main Zone is located within a two-kilometer-long antimony in soil anomaly (Figure 2). While mineralization has been identified at the northwest end (The Main Zone) and the southeast end of this trend (the New Discovery) the area covered by the remainder of the anomaly has not been explored in any great detail. The current program will include trenching and mapping along this anomaly to identify the source of soil anomaly.

Jim Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources Corp, stated: "Drilling at Bald Hill has commenced and will comprise over 6,000 meters of drilling. Part of the program will be guided by a recently completed 3-D model which will also allow us to infill areas where there are gaps in the information. Our recent drilling extended the Main Zone by over 100 meters to the southeast and to a depth of at least 400 meters, significantly expanding the potential of the deposit we will be continuing to drill to expand the mineralized zone. Our program will assist in establishing the drill hole density we will need to calculate a Mineral Resource. We will be working with consultants to discuss the appropriate drill density, continuity etc. for resource calculations.

"We are very excited to be starting the next phase of exploration drilling. This program will include exploration on the wider property which we have expanded to the west and south."

Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights



Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 500 m. long and open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

Historical NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is in the 725,000 to 1,000,000 tonne range grading 4.11% to 5.32% Sb (~30,000 to 40,000 tonnes contained antimony) 1 . Potential to expand based on additional known targets.

The property is located approximately equal distance from Sussex, Fredericton and St John in southern New Brunswick. Access is very good with provincial and regional highways crossing and adjacent to the property. Drilling can be completed year-round. Including the recent drilling program there has been over 9,600 meters of drilling completed on the project.

The Main Zone of the deposit consists of at least three antimony-bearing breccias and hydrothermal veins zones trending northwesterly. Mineralization has been defined over a 700-meter strike length to a vertical depth of at least 300 meters and is open in all directions and to depth. High Grade antimony has been encountered in drilling including recent intersections. The discovery Hole DDH08-03 intersected 4.51m at a grade of 11.7% Antimony (Sb) including 2.29m grading 20.9% Sb. Recent drilling has duplicated these results and extended the mineralized zone to the southeast and to depth.

A possible extension of the Main Zone was discovered in 2014. Trenching approximately 450 meters southeast of Main Zone returned values of 2.90% Sb over 8.18m, which included 5.79% Sb over 1.75m and 8.47% over 1.53m. Drilling in this area confirmed the presence of antimony bearing stibnite mineralization similar to the Main Zone which has not been sufficiently explored. We will focus part of the upcoming program in this area.

The exploration plan for Phase Two will add at least 6,000 meters of diamond drilling to explore the known mineralized zone, extend the mineralization to the north and south and down dip and expand parallel veins discovered in the past. It is hoped that the completed and planned drilling programs will allow us to calculate a Maiden Resource in the first Quarter of 2026.

An historical NI 43-101 technical report, prepared by CRA in 20101, identified the potential for between 705,000 and 1,000,000 metric tonnes at an average grade between 4% and 5% antimony (Sb)1. - Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ATMY also announces that it has closed the private placement financing. Antimony Resources issued 650,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 for gross proceeds of $130,000. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration on its Bald Hill Antimony Project located in New Brunswick, Canada and general working capital.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jim Atkinson, CEO and President

For further information please contact:

Anthony Simone, President, Simone Capital Inc.

416-881-5154, ...

1 NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA prepared by: Conestoga-Rovers & Associates MAY 2010 REF. NO. 070813 (1)

