LIFT Elects To Proceed With Second Option At Pontax Property, Quebec

The Company previously exercised its first option and acquired an initial 51% interest in the Pontax Property by paying to the optionor an aggregate of $100,000 over a three-year period and incurring $1,650,000 in exploration expenditures on the Pontax Property, in accordance with the Option Agreement.

Following the exercise of the first option, the Company elected to accept the grant of the second option to acquire a further 19% interest (for an aggregate 70% interest). The second option requires the Company to:



make an additional $50,000 payment in cash or common shares upon election; and

incur an additional $3,350,000 in expenditures on the Pontax Property prior to the expiry of the second option period, which ends three years after the exercise of the first option. Election notice and timing: LIFT delivered the required First Notice of Election together with the $50,000 election payment within the prescribed 60-day period, in accordance with the Option Agreement.

The Company will satisfy the $50,000 payment in shares by issuing 14,044 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $3.56 per share (the " Consideration Shares "). The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on January 16, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Upon exercise of the second option, Harfang will have the option of converting its remaining participating interest of 30% into a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty or to form a joint venture to further explore the property, pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement.

The share issuance has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

LIFT Announces DSU Grant

LIFT announces that it has granted a total of 8,422 Deferred Share Units ("DSU") to certain independent directors of the Company in lieu of director fees for the third quarter, at a fair market value of $2.30 CAD per DSU. The DSUs were granted in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Share Incentive Plan, which was approved by shareholders on May 8th, 2025.

Each DSU represents the right to receive one common share in the share capital of the Company. The DSUs vest one year from the grant date and are settled in accordance with the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan, a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

