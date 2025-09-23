01 Quantum Announces Brokered LIFE Financing Of A Minimum Of $2,000,000 And Maximum Of $3,000,000

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announced that it has entered into an agreement with Hampton Securities Limited (the "Agent") as the sole lead agent and bookrunner, in connection with a commercially reasonable efforts placement of a minimum of 4,116,666 units of the Company (the "Units") and up to 6,250,000 Units at a price of $0.48 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $2,000,000 and up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing of the Offering.

As part of the Offering, the Company granted the Agent an option (the "Agent's Option"), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering, to sell up to an additional 937,500 Units at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to $450,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance its product development initiatives, expand the product development and sales and marketing teams, accelerate commercialization efforts of its technology and commercial applications, and general working capital needs as further described in the Offering Document (as defined below).

The Units will be offered pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, to purchasers resident in Canada (other than the province of Quebec), and in other qualifying jurisdictions outside of Canada that are mutually agreed to by the Company and the Agent on a private placement basis pursuant to relevant prospectus and registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws. The securities issued under the Offering to Canadian subscribers will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the Offering (the "Offering Document") that can be accessed under the Corporation's profile and on the Corporation website at . Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

It is expected that closing of the Offering will take place on or about October 9, 2025. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

As consideration for its services, the Agent will receive a cash fee equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (including the Agent's Option). In addition, the Corporation will issue to the Agent a number of compensation options (the "Compensation Options") equal 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering (including the Agent's Option). Each Compensation Option will entitle the Agent to purchase one Share at the Offering Price for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About 01 Quantum

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity and remote access solutions. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAPTM product line. IronCAPTM's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site | and follow us on our blog at

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of 01 Quantum to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "feel", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, delays in closing the Offering on the anticipated timeline or terms, or at all, receipt of subscriptions from investors, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in 01 Quantum's Management, Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of 01 Quantum believes are reasonable assumptions, 01 Quantum cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and 01 Quantum does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer

Chief Financial Officer

01 Quantum

(905) 795-2888 x204



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES







