Russian Intelligence Warns Of Possible NATO Moves In Moldova
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) warned on Tuesday that the European Union and NATO may attempt to maintain Moldova within anti-Russian policies, possibly deploying troops and destabilizing the region, including Transnistria, where Russian peacekeepers are stationed.
In a statement, SVR said Brussels is determined to pursue its plans in Moldova regardless of the outcome of the upcoming elections, and that NATO forces, including French and British troops, have arrived in Odesa, Ukraine, with alliance units also stationed in neighboring Romania.
It noted that NATO drills in Romania have included scenarios for troop landings in Moldova, possibly to be implemented after the elections, adding that such moves aim to justify a Western military presence and provoke incidents involving Transnistria and Russian forces.
Russian intelligence stressed that it is closely following the situation, calling on the international community to monitor developments to maintain regional stability. (end)
