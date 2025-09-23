Trident Reports First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

First Half of 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were US$36,612, compared to US$378,839 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Gross profit was US$17,643, compared to US$18,449 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Soon Huat Lim, Trident's Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Our 1H25 financial performance was marked with substantial strategic investments focused on long-term value creation. During the period, we also made additional strategic investments. These initiatives position us at the forefront of the digital asset ecosystem and underscore our conviction that building tomorrow's infrastructure requires bold action today. With multiple revenue catalysts on the horizon, we are confident that our investments and strategic positioning will drive sustainable growth and create meaningful shareholder value in the quarters ahead.”

Recent developments

On June 25, 2025, Trident announced that it had signed the definitive public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”). The contract paved the way for nationwide deployment of“DRCPass,” the DRC's robust national digital identification system, to be rolled out in phases with an accompanying public-education campaign.

On August 18, 2025, Trident announced it had entered into a definitive sales and purchase agreement to acquire a 30% equity stake in Tongxin Innovation Limited (“Tongxin”), operator of the innovative ToMe Web 3.0 e-commerce platform on Telegram. The strategic investment represents a significant expansion of Trident's Web 3.0 ecosystem and demonstrates the company's commitment to pioneering blockchain-enabled e-commerce solutions.

About Trident

Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization and Web 3.0 activation. Its flagship product, Tridentity, is a blockchain-based identity platform that is designed to deliver secure single-sign-on authentication across diverse industries. Trident's mission is to become a global leader in Web 3.0 enablement, connecting organizations to reliable and secure digital infrastructure with optimized user experiences, with a strong focus on Southern Africa and other high-growth markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; and actions by third parties, including government agencies; the Company's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the digital solutions market; the political, economic, social and legal developments in the jurisdictions that the Company operates in or in which the Company intends to expand its business and operations; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For Investor/Media Enquiries

Investor Relations

Robin Yang, Partner – ICR LLC

... | +1 (212) 321-0602

Media Relations

Brad Burgess, SVP – ICR LLC

...







