Trident Reports First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
| TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH HOLDINGS LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
| As of
June 30,
| As of
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|184,618
|$
|194,113
|Accounts receivable, net
|102,078
|80,587
|Contract cost assets
|159,247
|138,740
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,208,106
|1,246,256
|Total current assets
|1,654,049
|1,659,696
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|126,671
|139,717
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|871,955
|991,796
|Other non-current assets
|-
|243,040
|Total non-current assets
|998,626
|1,374,553
|TOTAL ASSETS
|2,652,675
|3,034,249
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term borrowings
|65,952
|59,887
|Accounts payable
|297,765
|322,027
|Deferred revenue
|543,849
|409,654
|Amounts due to related parties
|44,909
|-
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|293,216
|191,098
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|397,266
|363,297
|Total current liabilities
|1,642,957
|1,345,963
|Non-current liabilities:
|Amounts due to related parties, non-current
|5,822,294
|1,345,225
|Long-term borrowings
|69,326
|95,624
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|474,690
|628,499
|Total non-current liabilities
|6,366,310
|2,069,348
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|8,009,267
|3,415,311
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (note 15)
|Shareholders' deficit
|Class A Ordinary Shares (par value $0.00001 per share; 1,000,000,000 Class A ordinary shares authorized, 50,000,000 and 50,000,000 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) *
|500
|500
|Class B Ordinary Shares (par value $0.00001 per share; 4,000,000,000 Class B ordinary shares authorized, 603,864,286 and 466,364,286 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) *
|6,039
|4,664
|Additional paid-in capital
|20,858,763
|14,003,653
|Accumulated deficit
|(25,577,935
|)
|(14,306,387
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(643,959
|)
|(83,492
|)
|Total shareholders' deficit
|(5,356,592
|)
|(381,062
|)
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|$
|2,652,675
|$
|3,034,249
| TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH HOLDINGS LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
| For the six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue
|$
|36,612
|$
|378,839
|Cost of revenue
|(18,969
|)
|(360,390
|)
|Gross profit
|17,643
|18,449
|Operating expenses:
|Selling expenses
|(380,898
|)
|(264,326
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(10,517,607
|)
|(1,528,022
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(447,369
|)
|(172,519
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(11,345,874
|)
|(1,964,867
|)
|Other (expenses)/income, net:
|Financial expenses, net
|(5,442
|)
|(5,015
|)
|Other income
|62,125
|24,406
|Total other income, net
|56,683
|19,391
|Loss before income tax expense
|(11,271,548
|)
|(1,927,027
|)
|Income tax expenses
|-
|-
|Net loss
|(11,271,548
|)
|(1,927,027
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(560,467
|)
|(53,481
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(11,832,015
|)
|(1,980,508
|)
|Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares – basic and diluted*
|621,289,700
|501,964,286
|Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share
|(0.02
|)
|(0.00
|)
* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization (Note 1).
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
