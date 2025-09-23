Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size To Reach USD 58.9 Billion By 2035 At 15% CAGR
NGS technologies deliver high-throughput, precise, and cost-effective sequencing solutions, enabling advancements in oncology, infectious disease monitoring, and rare genetic disorder diagnosis. The market is witnessing strong momentum from falling sequencing costs, AI-powered bioinformatics, and government-funded genomic initiatives worldwide.
Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Dynamics
Key Trends
.Growing demand for precision medicine and targeted therapies.
.Increasing use of AI, ML, and cloud platforms for genomic data interpretation.
.Expansion of single-cell sequencing and long-read technologies.
.Rapid adoption of portable sequencing devices for decentralized testing.
.Public-private partnerships and funding initiatives supporting national genomic programs.
Limitations & Challenges
.High infrastructure and operational costs despite declining sequencing costs.
.Data storage, privacy, and management issues with large-scale genomic data.
.Complex regulatory and reimbursement frameworks across regions.
.Shortage of skilled professionals in bioinformatics and genomics.
.Limited accessibility in emerging and low-income markets.
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Competitive Landscape
The market is moderately consolidated, with a few global players dominating sequencing platforms while regional vendors compete in consumables and services. Companies are focusing on new product launches, AI-driven bioinformatics solutions, strategic collaborations, and acquisitions.
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Keyplayers include:
.Illumina, Inc.
.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
.BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.
.Oxford Nanopore Technologies
.Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PacBio)
.Roche Sequencing Solutions
.Agilent Technologies, Inc.
.QIAGEN N.V.
.PerkinElmer Inc.
.Eurofins Genomics
Request for Customization:
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Recent Developments
.Illumina's restructuring and trade-related challenges in 2025 have reshaped competitive strategies, especially in Asia-Pacific.
.Oxford Nanopore and PacBio launched next-gen long-read systems with improved accuracy.
.Governments in US, UK, China, and Japan have expanded national genomics projects, boosting adoption.
.Increasing partnerships between AI companies and sequencing vendors to streamline data interpretation.
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Market Segmentation
By Product Type
.Sequencing Instruments
.Consumables & Reagents
.Library Preparation Kits
.Bioinformatics Software & Services
By Technology
.Whole Genome Sequencing
.Whole Exome Sequencing
.Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
.RNA Sequencing
.Single-Cell Sequencing
By Application
.Oncology
.Infectious Diseases
.Reproductive Health
.Genetic Disorders & Rare Diseases
.Drug Discovery & Development
.Agriculture & Animal Research
By End-User
.Hospitals & Clinics
.Research & Academic Institutes
.Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies
.Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
.Diagnostic Laboratories
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Geographic Analysis
.North America – Largest market share due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, R&D investments, and strong presence of leading players.
.Europe – Significant adoption in clinical genomics, driven by national healthcare initiatives.
.Asia-Pacific – Fastest-growing region, with rapid adoption in China, India, and Japan, supported by rising healthcare investments.
.Latin America – Moderate growth through academic collaborations and gradual clinical adoption.
.Middle East & Africa – Emerging market with opportunities from healthcare modernization and government partnerships.
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Forecast & Outlook
YearMarket Size (USD Billion)CAGR (2024–2035)
202412.65–
2030~28.6~15%
2035~58.915.0%
The NGS Market will continue to expand at double-digit growth rates, driven by personalized medicine adoption, technological breakthroughs, and global R&D investment. Vendors must focus on lowering sequencing costs, ensuring data privacy, and enabling accessibility across emerging economies to capture long-term opportunities.
Reasons to Buy This Report
.Get comprehensive insights into the NGS market through 2035.
.Understand key growth drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunities.
.Identify top-performing regions, technologies, and applications.
.Benchmark major companies and their strategies, partnerships, and innovations.
.Access detailed market forecasts and segmentation analysis to support strategic planning.
Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:
Anurag Tiwari
Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd
+91 91798 28694
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment