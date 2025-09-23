Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market Projected Expansion To $368.5+ Million Market Value By 2031 With A 9.83% CAGR
The global non-contact infrared thermometer market is analyzed across distance to spot ratio, mounting type, application area, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.
Based on distance to spot ratio, the >50:1 segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2031. The 21:1 to 50:1 segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report include 6:1 to 12:1 and 13:1 to 20:1.
Based on mounting type, the handheld segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.99% throughout the forecast period. The fixed segments is also analyzed in the report.
Based on application area, the medical segment held around three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.23% throughout the forecast period. The industrial segment is also assessed in the report.
Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.61% during the forecast period.
The key market players analyzed in the global non-contact infrared thermometer market report include A&D Medical
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
American Diagnostics Corporation
Briggs Healthcare
AMETEK Land
EXTECH
Fluke Corporation (Fortive Corporation)
Kobold Messring GmbH
Microlife Corporation
Omega Engineering
Optris
OMRON Healthcare Inc.
PCE Holding GmbH
Testo SE & Co. KGaA
Welch Allyn
Toshniwal Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Trumeter
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the non-contact infrared thermometer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing non-contact infrared thermometer market opportunities.
The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the non-contact infrared thermometer market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global non-contact infrared thermometer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
Distance to Spot Ratio
6:1 to 12:1
13:1 to 20:1
21:1 to 50:1
>50:1
Mounting Type
Handheld
Fixed
Application Area
Medical
Industrial
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
France
Spain
United Kingdom
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
