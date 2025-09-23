National Film Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, Vikrant Massey Arrive In Style

National Awards 2025: The 71st National Film Awards ceremony is being held today, September 23, in New Delhi. It will honor excellence in Indian cinema. President Droupadi Murmu will present awards to artists for their outstanding performances in films. This year's winners include veteran actor Mohanlal, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the talented Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji.

President Droupadi Murmu to Bestow Honors

Some of the biggest names in Indian cinema will be honored at the 71st National Film Awards, to be held on the evening of September 23, 2025, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will honor the best films released in 2023.

National Award Winners Announced in August 2025

This year's winners were announced on August 1 and made a lot of headlines. Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for his film 'Jawan'. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film '12th Fail' won the award for Best Feature Film, while the unique comedy 'Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery' was named Best Hindi Film. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji received the Best Actress award for her powerful performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'.

All Eyes on King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan for his film "Jawan" and Vikrant Massey for "12th Fail" will share the Best Actor award. This is SRK's first National Award win. All eyes will be on Shah Rukh Khan as he receives the trophy from President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony.