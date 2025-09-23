Nike Is Preparing For A Big Launch This Week: More Details Inside

After some delays, Nike is preparing to debut its widely anticipated women's activewear line, created in partnership with Kim Kardashian's Skims label, on Friday.

NikeSKIMS is a key part of the company's strategy to win over more female shoppers and regain the market share it lost to brands such as Lululemon, Vuori, and Alo Yoga.

The new line will feature three collections - Matte, Shine, and Airy - and 58 designs.

"NikeSKIMS is more than a collaboration - it's a new brand redefining activewear," Skims CEO Jens Grede said in a news release on Monday.

The collection will be available online and in select flagship stores in New York and Los Angeles, Nike said.

Nike is marketing NikeSKIMS alongside a slew of top female athletes, including former tennis star Serena Williams.

Nike and Skims announced their partnership in February and initially planned to launch the collection in spring. It was delayed due to production issues.

The launch is crucial for Nike, which is undergoing a reorientation under new CEO Elliott Hill. Since taking over in October last year, Hill has refocused product development towards sports customers, after years of the company gravitating towards lifestyle products under the previous CEO.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for Nike was 'bullish.' The company's shares are down nearly 6% year-to-date.

