Kantara Chapter 1 Becomes Most-Viewed Trailer In 24 Hours, Beats KGF 2 And Pushpa 2

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 trailer has made a massive impact, breaking the records of KGF 2 and Pushpa 2 on the list of most-viewed trailers within 24 hours of release.

Trailers play a key role in getting a movie to the public. They can build hype and are crucial for a film's opening. A good trailer boosts excitement and makes people want to see it on day one. Kantara Chapter 1 is the latest film to do just that.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, this is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Produced by Hombale Films, it's set for a worldwide release on October 2. It's one of this year's most anticipated pan-India films. The trailer is getting a huge response.

The film's crew officially announced the trailer's 24-hour YouTube views. The Kantara Chapter 1 trailer has garnered 107 million views across all languages, which is 10.7 crore views in a single day. It also received 3.4 million likes in 24 hours.

Kantara Chapter 1 is now second on the list of most-viewed trailers in 24 hours. Salaar is first with 113.2M views, KGF 2 is third with 106.5M, Pushpa 2 is fourth with 104.2M, and Adipurush is fifth with 74M. It has surpassed KGF 2 and Pushpa 2.