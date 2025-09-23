5 Key Storyline Clues WWE Dropped On RAW Following Wrestlepalooza 2025

RAW after Wrestlepalooza was packed with subtle hints about future WWE feuds and alliances. Here are five storyline clues you might have missed.

On RAW, Cody Rhodes was seen backstage in conversation with Jey Uso. While the exchange seemed casual, fans quickly noticed Jey's attention was locked on the Undisputed WWE Title rather than the discussion itself. This quiet moment suggests WWE could be planting seeds for a future Rhodes vs. Uso title feud, with a possible heel turn for Jey looming.

After Brock Lesnar's decisive win over John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, speculation swirled about a possible rematch. However, RAW offered no indication of such plans. Instead, the focus shifted toward Lesnar's apparent connection with Paul Heyman. Cena himself teased a potential match with AJ Styles on social media, reinforcing that his rivalry with Lesnar has reached its end.

During a match between JD McDonagh and Rusev, Dominik Mysterio stood on the apron but chose not to intervene when JD was attacked post-match. Finn Balor eventually made the save, only to confront Dominik angrily at ringside. The IC Champion's reluctance to help signals a growing separation from Judgment Day, hinting that his time with the faction may be nearing its conclusion.

The closing moments of RAW hinted at a major tag team clash for Crown Jewel 2025. Following Asuka and Kairi Sane's heel turn against IYO SKY, it appears SKY will join forces with Rhea Ripley to take on the Kabuki Warriors. This betrayal sets the stage for a high-profile match at the upcoming event.

Byron Saxton questioned Paul Heyman about his current relationship with Brock Lesnar. Heyman initially answered“Yes” when asked if he was still Lesnar's advocate, but quickly shifted the topic to Seth Rollins' chances against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. His refusal to elaborate on Lesnar suggests the two may still be working together behind the scenes, with plans yet to be revealed.