Smarter Mobility Africa To Announce Its 2026 Host City Partner At Comotion GLOBAL In Riyadh, 7-9 December 2025

Smarter Mobility Africa ( ), the continent's flagship platform for transport and mobility transformation, has announced a strategic partnership with CoMotion GLOBAL , a leading international summit for sustainable, connected, and autonomous mobility.

As part of this collaboration, Smarter Mobility Africa will officially announce its 2026 Host City at CoMotion GLOBAL in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (7–9 December 2025). This milestone will be accompanied by an exclusive Africa Mobility Leaders Lunch , spotlighting the innovation and ambition of African cities and mobility leaders on the world stage.

“This isn't just about the future of mobility in Africa - it's about Africa's role in shaping the future of global mobility,” Ben Pullen, Group Director for Mobility at VUKA Group, the organisers of Smarter Mobility Africa

“Partnering with CoMotion GLOBAL gives us a global platform to elevate African voices, share innovation, and invite the world to engage with one of the fastest-growing mobility markets.”

John Rossant, CEO of CoMotion GLOBAL shared

“African cities represent one of the most dynamic, fast-moving mobility landscapes in the world today. We're incredibly excited to partner with Smarter Mobility Africa to bring the continent's top mobility leaders to Riyadh and foster the international partnerships needed to scale solutions.”

With over 3,000 leaders from 75+ countries expected in Riyadh - including representatives from OEMs, cities, infrastructure firms, and tech providers - this partnership places African cities at the centre of the global mobility conversation.

Why This Matters

Africa is undergoing a profound mobility transformation - from electrification and digitalisation to public transport reform and infrastructure innovation .

Smarter Mobility Africa brings together the boldest public and private leaders from across the continent to rethink how people and goods move .

This new collaboration ensures that Africa's stories, innovations, and opportunities are seen and supported globally.

It also builds on the momentum from South Africa's G20 Presidency and recent U20 engagements hosted by the City of Tshwane and City of Johannesburg , reinforcing the role of cities in driving urban innovation and sustainable development. H.E. Dr. Nasiphi Moya, the Mayor of Tshwane, will be present in Riyadh for CoMotion GLOBAL, along with other African city mayors.

At CoMotion GLOBAL, Smarter Mobility Africa will:



Announce its 2026 Host City Partner - the next African city to champion the continent's transport transformation.



Host the Africa Mobility Leaders Lunch - gathering ministers, mayors, and CEOs to deepen collaboration.

Facilitate global partnerships - connecting African stakeholders with international OEMs, tech firms, financiers, and multilateral institutions.

Smarter Mobility Africa 2025

Before the highlight anticipated CoMotion GLOBAL in Riyadh in December, the 2025 edition of Smarter Mobility Africa will be taking place on 30 September – 2 October in Sandton, South Africa.

Smarter Mobility Africa 2025 will feature a high-level Opening Ceremony , a three-track conference programme , international exhibitions , interactive workshops , Mobility Investment Project pitches , site visits , and the Women in Mobility programme - all hosted in Johannesburg's dynamic Sandton district.

Programme Highlights Include



Fleet Electrification - Scaling EVs, buses, and charging infrastructure across cities and fleets

Public Transport - Strengthening formal and informal networks with better contracts and smarter funding

Mobility Investment Projects - Live pitching of bankable solutions for cities, operators, and financiers

Data&Payments - Digitising public transport through real-time insights and cashless payment systems

Minibus&Bus Reform - Digitalising and integrating to unlock new mobility business models Women in Mobility Programme - Empowering diverse leadership across Africa's mobility sector

30 SEPT : Workshops | 1–2 OCT : SMA Summit (Main Event)

Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

Additional Information:

Website:

For video interview with John Rossant Ben Pullen click here:



For media assets, artworks, logos and more information click here:



For all media and press inquiries, contact:

Marketing Manager

Timothy Adrigwe

...

+27 (76) 496-0199

Follow and connect with SMA:

LinkedIn:

X:

Instagram:

Facebook:

About Smarter Mobility Africa:

Smarter Mobility Africa brings together Africa's boldest public and private leaders to rethink how people and goods move. With a mission to accelerate sustainable, inclusive, and scalable mobility solutions across the continent, SMA convenes city authorities, transport operators, startups, investors, and OEMs at its flagship summit in Johannesburg, alongside curated leadership events and year-round content.

About CoMotion GLOBAL:

Held in Riyadh, CoMotion GLOBAL is the world's premier gathering for the future of mobility. With over 3,000 attendees, 200+ speakers, and delegations from 75+ countries, it brings together global mayors, transport ministers, technologists, and investors to explore the next wave of integrated, sustainable, and autonomous mobility.