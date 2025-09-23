Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
23 September 2025
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2025
Effective from 1 October 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2025 to 31 December 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009538571, (22H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2025: 2.7860% pa
DK0009543571, (22H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2025: 2.4760% pa
DK0009546400, (22H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2025: 2.4960% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
Attachment
-
Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20250923
