Europe Travel Retail Market In 2025 : Competitive Analysis And Industry Forecast At A CAGR Of 7.2% From 2018 To 2025
Growth in travel and tourism industry, increase in disposable income, and rapid growth in urbanization drive the growth of the Europe travel retail market. On the other hand, increase in terrorism & crime rate and stringent government rules, especially for airport retailing impede the growth. Nevertheless, surge in initiatives to develop the travel & tourism industry of the region is anticipated to usher a number of opportunities in the near future.
Based on type, the perfumes & cosmetics segment held the largest market share in 2017, with nearly one-third of the total market. On the other hand, the luxury goods segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period segments in the report include wine & spirits, electronics, food & confectionery, tobacco, and others.
Based on type, the airports segment dominated the market in 2017, with nearly three-fifths of the total market share. However, the border, downtown & hotel shops segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The report also analysis other segments including cruise liners and railway stations.
The Europe travel retail market across the U.K. accounted for the largest share in 2017, contributing to more than one-fourth of the market. Conversely, the market across Germany is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The report analyses the market across regions including France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe.
The major market players in the report inlcudeDufry AG
Lagardère SCA
Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG
RegStaer
LVMH Group
daa Plc.
Autogrill S.p.A.
TRE3
WH Smith PLC
Flemingo International Ltd.
Key Findings of the Europe Travel Retail Market:
Based on country, the UK was the highest contributor to the Europe travel retail market in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.
Based on product, the perfumes & cosmetics segment accounted for nearly one-third share of the market in the Europe travel retail market in 2017, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025.
The luxury goods segment is expected to experience growth at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
Based on channel, the airports segment accounted for more than half share of the market in 2017, and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 7.2%.
Based on country, Germany accounted for a prominent market share in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8%.
