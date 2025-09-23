Vedic Mantras Resonate At BAPS Temple Festival In Jodhpur, Grand Procession Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 23 (IANS) Amid the ongoing 10-day Pran Pratistha festival at the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Jodhpur's Kaliberi, Vishwashanti Mahayagna was performed inside the premises, in the presence of hundreds of devotees.

Vedic chants and mantras resonated in the devotional atmosphere at BAPS temple while hundreds of families performed Agnihotra (fire sacrifice) in the yagna.

Offering his blessings on the occasion, BAPS spiritual guru Mahant Swami Maharaj said that the yagna will enhance religious sentiments, benefiting everyone.

"The greatest benefit is the realisation of God, whom we have received not in a semblance but in person. This experience should be enjoyed in every moment of life," he said.

Notably, the Akshardham Temple in Jodhpur, yet another spiritual marvel of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, is slated to hold its consecration ceremony (Pran Pratistha) on September 25.

The evening gathering was held as "History Day." The gathering began with hymns and hymns. Following this, Adarshjivan Swamiji, a learned saint of BAPS, elaborated on the essence of Yagya and described it as a divine means of self-purification and social service.

The gathering featured a grand dialogue presentation by a group of children and youth from Rajasthan and Gujarat on the theme "Rajasthan Ki Gatha,".

It concluded with aarti and emotional performances. The Director of IIT Jodhpur, the Vice-Chancellor of Jodhpur University, and the Vice-Chancellor of Bikaner University, Sumant Vyas, were present as special guests and described the festival as inspiring for society and culture.

On day two of Vishwashanti Mahayagna, a grand procession will be organised, which will see divine idols, mounted on five magnificent and artistically decorated chariots, travel through the main streets of Jodhpur city.

The procession will begin at 3 p.m. from Ravana Chabutara and pass through key intersections of the city. It will see children, women, and youth dressed in traditional attire, and devotees singing hymns and kirtans. The Shobha Yatra will present a unique glimpse of Indian and Rajasthani culture.