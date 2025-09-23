Goliath Completes Over 64,000 Meters Of Drilling In 110 Drill Holes, With 100% Hit Rate In 90 Days On 1.8 Km2 Surebet Gold Discovery That Remains Open, Golddigger Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.



TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) ( the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce that the 2025 drill program has concluded with over 64,000 meters drilled in 110 holes. Surpassing the original plan of 60,000 meters at the Surebet Discovery on its 100% controlled Golddigger Property (the“Property”), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The program significantly exceeded its planned meterage and has confirmed the continuity of this large, high-grade, gold-rich system. 100% of the drill holes completed to date on Surebet have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization as well as 76 % of the 2025 drill holes that have been logged contain VG-NE, clearly demonstrates the exceptional discovery potential remaining on the property. Assays are pending for 88 holes drilled in 2025.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Geologic & Technical Advisor to Crescat Capital and Goliath, states: “Goliath has blasted past their goal of drilling 60,000 meters this season. It is clear that this aggressive approach is warranted given the outstanding assay results seen to date and the preparedness of the team to target high-grade lodes at Surebet this season. Although many holes have yet to be assayed, drilling in 2025 has yielded a remarkable visual 'hit rate' with virtually all drill holes encountering mineralized lodes, many with visible gold seen with a naked eye, over the past few months. We have lots to look forward to over the coming months, and importantly, solid data that will allow Goliath's technical team to model the Surebet lode system in great detail. As seen in this release, lodes continue to expand, and high-grade areas are being infilled with new, solid numbers. Goliath continues to deliver as promised.”

Mr. Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO of Goliath states: “We are very fortunate and grateful to have Mr. Bill Chornobay along with his extremely talented team to pull off an amazing task when many said it could not be done. Bill is a stalwart individual with significant exploration expertise, and with his planning we exceeded our 60,000 meter goal this year surpassing 64,000 meters. Although the drilling portion of the campaign is completed, the work continues as it will take a couple more weeks to finish all the logging of the drill core and then send the remaining samples off to the lab for assaying. The more we drill the Surebet discovery the better it gets as can be seen in the widespread distribution of visible gold that is within three distinct rock packages. To date, we have hit mineralization on 100% of the holes drilled at Surebet since the initial discovery, which means that we have another season in which we will be sending in thousands of samples for assaying. Once all the logging of the core is completed, and the assays are in over the coming months, we will be updating our 3D models of the 12 stacked shallowly dipping veins, vertical RIRG dykes and our new rock package of altered breccia. Then the work at the Colorado School of Mines is to do advanced geological studies which will get into overdrive as their team has been working on our drill core throughout the 2025 drilling season. Combined with the assays and other key geological data will inform their work for next season's drilling campaign. We look forward to several months worth of data to further unlock the ever growing high-grade gold discovery at Surebet. The list of people on the team that contributed to the success at Surebet is long, which gives me many to thank for their tireless efforts to unlock the full potential of the Surebet discovery. Which remains wide open and nowhere near the limits of any of the high-grade zones or the source of the system being responsible for all the VG-NE into three distinct rock packages. We look forward to releasing further assay results as they are received, interpreted and compiled.”

The 2025 drill program has concluded with over 64,000 meters drilled in 110 holes, surpassing the original plan of 60,000 meters. This was accomplished with 9 drill rigs in what we understand is one of North America's largest helicopter-supported drill programs in challenging alpine terrain this year. A remarkable 100% of all holes drilled to date have intersected the targeted quartz-sulphide mineralization, and 76 % of the holes completed in 2025 contain VG-NE, underscoring the excellent predictability and expansive nature of the Surebet discovery. Assays are currently pending for 88 drill holes from the 2025 season. The field season will officially conclude in the coming weeks once all core logging is complete.

The 2025 campaign was designed to expand the full geometry of the Surebet Discovery laterally and to depth. Drilling focused on several key objectives, all of which have yielded positive results:



Expanding the System: Testing the mineralized veins laterally and to depth, where they remain open in all directions.

Targeting the Source: Drilling to test for the "Motherlode" magmatic intrusive gold source believed to be feeding the entire system.

Testing New Structures: Drill-testing an additional 13 Eocene-aged dykes, which had never been drilled before for Reduced Intrusive Related Gold (RIRG) mineralization.

Expanding High-Grade Gold Zones: Infill drilling to increase data density within the known stacked veins, with a special focus on targeting the highest-grade areas in the Bonanza Zone and Surebet Zone intersection domain. Exploring "Goldilocks Zones ": Targeting key locations where RIRG dykes and the gently dipping veins intersect, creating zones enriched by two distinct styles of gold mineralization.



The discovery of high-grade gold within three separate rock packages, including the gently-dipping gold-rich mineralized stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stock work veins, the gold-rich intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged RIRG dykes that crosscut the veins, and the broad zones of calc-silicate altered breccia. Confirm the presence of a large-scale, multi-phased high-grade gold mineralizing event driven by a Motherlode causative intrusion at depth responsible for the extensive 1.8 km2 high-grade gold system at Surebet that remains open.

In just 19 months of on-the-ground work, the Surebet Discovery has advanced from a grassroots showing on virgin ground exposed by glacial and snowpack retreat, to an extensive high-grade gold mineralizing system with significant potential. The project now consists of 12 identified stacked gold-rich veins defined by over 150,000 meters of total drilling. The system's scale is substantial, with over 400 pierce points (2021 – 2024, not including 2025) distributed across an area of 1.8 km2, an area more than half the size of New York City's Central Park. The consistent high-grade gold results have drawn comparisons to some of the most significant discoveries in the Golden Triangle.

The Company is actively updating its high-grade gold wireframe models as assay results are received. Once all data from the 2025 program has been received, compiled, and modelled, a comprehensive drill plan for the 2026 season will be designed to continue expanding this exceptional discovery.

David Resources is private company 100% owned by Goliath owns a 4% interest in the B-ALL Syndicate, a private group that generated the Big One property recently optioned by Juggernaut Exploration. At Big One >500 gold-rich polymetallic veins were discovered exposed on the surface for >1km. With widths up to 10 meters within the 15 km Highway of Gold, in an area of recent glacial abatement adjacent to the multi-million ounce Galore Creek deposit. The most notable discovery, the Gold Dome Zone, yielded grab samples with impressive gold assays up to 256.60 g/t of gold. Other zones, including Gold Swarm, Big Mac, and Whopper, also showed significant gold concentrations, with grab samples assaying up to 226.94 g/t Au, 111.35 g/t Au, and 39.84 g/t Au, respectively. Juggernaut has submitted a drill permit application and plans to begin an inaugural drill program to further test these promising targets. The findings strongly suggest a new district-scale system with a buried gold-rich source at depth (see Juggernaut Exploration news release dated September 8, 2025).

Surebet Discovery Highlights



83 out of 110 holes (or 76%) drilled in 2025 contain VG-NE and a 100% of drill holes have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization.



60 out of 64 holes (or 94%) drilled in 2024 contain VG-NE up to 11.5 mm (7/16 inches) in size, all of which returned high-grade gold.



The best hole drilled to date is GD-24-260 previously reported from the Bonanza Zone assayed 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 Au and 3.96 Ag) over 39.00 meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (132.78 Au and 12.98 Ag) over 10.00 meters, and 166.04 g/t AuEq (165.84 Au and 16.07 Ag) over 8.00 meters delivering a 1346 gram*meter hole (see news release dated January 13, 2025).



The best hole drilled to date from the RIRG Eocene-aged dykes is GD-22-58 that assayed 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters including 19.91 g/t AuEq (19.62 g/t Au and 25.61 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 23.82 g/t AuEq (23.47 g/t Au and 30.54 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters, plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025).



The best hole drilled to date from the third distinct rock package consisting of calc-silicate altered breccia is drill hole GD-25-337, which intersected 10.60 g/t Au over 22.82 meters, including 15.19 g/t Au over 15.71 meters, including two separate intervals consisting of 37.28 g/t Au or 1.20 oz/t Au over 3.36 meters and 36.11 or 1.16 oz/t Au over 3.08 meters. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).



Multiple gently-dipping gold-mineralized stacked veins have been identified every year on the Surebet high-grade gold discovery. Recent discoveries include RIRG Eocene-aged dykes, Goldilocks Zones where the veins and vertical RIRG dykes crosscut (which are characterized by having high-grade gold in two temperature regimes) and recently discovered high-grade gold in a third distinct rock package. Which continuously increase the potential tonnage and gold content of the high-grade gold system at the Surebet discovery.



A total of 12 stacked gently dipping high-grade gold veins extend for 1.2 kilometers at the Surebet discovery. Have been enhanced by four high-grade RIRG Eocene-aged dykes that are up to 25 meters wide and exposed along strike at surface for up to 1,500 meters have been discovered and modelled to date (see news release dated June 23, 2025).



The footprint of the mineralization discovered to date at Surebet is 1.8 km2, greater than half the size of Central Park in New York City and remains open in all directions.



Thanks to the mountainous topography, mineralization in the veins is exposed on the surface for 2.1 km of strike (1.0 km on the south slope and 1.1 km on the north slope) with a vertical relief of 700 meters.



A study completed by the Colorado School of Mines confirms a new interpretation of the ore forming process of high-grade gold mineralization at Surebet and outlines a common magmatic source for the high-grade gold system, now in three distinct rock packages. Which gives the Surebet discovery tremendous untapped discovery potential to increase tonnage and gold content in the various known rock packages. Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene- aged RIRG dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.



Goliath has drilled a total of 92,000 meters, with over 400 pierce points on the Golddigger property between 2021 and 2024, which culminated in the updated geologic model used for this year's drill planning.



The Surebet Discovery has predictable continuity and very good metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush including 48.8% free gold recovery from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgy completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).



Based on positive grassroots exploration and drill results in recent years, Goliath significantly increased its land package from 66,608 hectares to 91,518 hectares (226,146 acres) and now controls 56 kilometers of key terrain of the Red Line geologic trend (a key trend in the Golden Triangle with many of the well known mines found within 2 -3 km of the Red Line) providing for additional upside discovery potential.

The Golddigger Property is located on tidewater with a barge route to Prince Rupert (190 km south) and close to infrastructure including the town of Kitsault adjacent to a permitted mine site on private property.



About Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100% controlled and covers an area of 91,518 hectares in a highly prospective geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within 3 kilometers of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area, in close proximity to the Red Line, has hosted some of Canada's greatest gold mines including Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well-known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.

The Surebet discovery has predictable continuity and excellent metallurgy with gold recoveries from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush of 92.2% including 48.8% free gold from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgy completed to date shows no deleterious elements are present (see news release dated March 1, 2023).

The Property is in an excellent location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.

Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the West Coast of British Columbia and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.

About CASERM (Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining)

Goliath Resources is a paying member and active supporter of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining (CASERM), which is one of the world's largest research centers in the mining sector. CASERM is a collaborative research venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech that is supported by a consortium of mining and exploration companies, analytical instrumentation and software companies, and federal agencies aiming to transform the way geoscience data is acquired and used across the mining value chain. The center forms part of the I-UCRC program of the National Science Foundation. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation. Over the past three years, Goliath Resources' membership in CASERM has allowed a high level of research to be performed on the Surebet Discovery.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release. Mr. Turna is an Independent Director of the Company.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Goliath's key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Mr. Rob McEwen, Mr. Eric Sprott and Mr. Larry Childress.

