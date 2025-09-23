Volatus Aerospace Expands NATO ISR Drone Order To $1.7M And Commences Deliveries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT) (OTCQX:TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB), a Canadian leader in aerial intelligence and cargo solutions, is pleased to announce that the tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) drone contract disclosed on August 5, 2025, has been expanded by an additional C$700,000, bringing the total contract value to approximately C$1.7 million, at gross margins in line with the Company's standard defense sector equipment delivery. Deliveries of the drone systems are now underway and expected to be completed in Sept 2025.

The order expansion highlights the customer's confidence in Volatus' proven ability to deliver mission-critical ISR solutions on time and at scale. The Company's ISR drone systems offerings are engineered for rapid deployment, day-and-night operations, and robust data capture to enhance tactical situational awareness.

“This contract expansion and the commencement of deliveries validate both the strength of our ISR product line offerings and our ability to execute on significant defense orders,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace.“We continue to demonstrate our capacity to deliver for allied defense customers as demand for scalable and cost-effective ISR capabilities grows across NATO member states.”

With fulfillment already in progress, this contract further solidifies Volatus' role as a trusted defense partner, leveraging its combined expertise in piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems to meet a broad range of operational requirements.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems for a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, energy utilities, healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure. The Company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge aerial technologies. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding TSXV approval of the LIFE Offering; use of proceeds from the LIFE Offering; and the business, strategy, products, corporate vision, plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals, including but not limited to approval of the TSXV. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Abhinav Singhvi, Chief Financial Officer

...

+1 833-865-2887



