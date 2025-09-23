Venkatesh Prasad Visits Jagannath Temple In Puri, Donates Rs 30 Lakhs
Currently serving as the deputy general manager for Canara Bank, Prasad expressed his gratitude, stating that visiting the temple and having darshan of Mahaprabhu is a great privilege. He praised the temple's rich history and tradition, adding that all his good performances for India during his time as a cricketer were a result of God's grace.
“Jai Jagannath! It's been wonderful coming here. I feel very happy having come here. I've heard so many good things about Puri Jagannath, and it's an iconic place for not just one particular community but everyone here. Whatever little that I've contributed, whatever little happiness that I've given to people with my performance on the field is only by god's grace and nothing else. I'm truly a believer of that and am extremely happy to be in Bhubaneswar, especially in Puri,” Prasad told reporters at the temple.
The Shree Jagannath Temple is dedicated to Lord Jagannath and is famous for its Rath Yatra festival. The temple is one of the four sacred Char Dham pilgrimage places of India, holding significant cultural and religious importance. Devotees from all over the country visit to seek blessings from Lord Jagannath, regarded as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
The former cricketer also shared pictures of his visit on his official Instagram handle as he wrote:“Had a great darshan of lord Jagannath, Puri. Blessed. Thank you @canarabankinsta & Chief administrator, Shree Jagannath temple trust & Principle Secretary for Agriculture, Govt of Orissa. Jai Jagannath.”
Prasad recently participated in the 'NAMO Yuva Run' for 'Nasha Mukth Bharath,' and flagged off the event in Hubli.
