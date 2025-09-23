Life360 Launches Weekly Giveaway So Families Don't Have To Dip Into Their 'Fun Fund'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Whether it's Rent, Gas, or Family Data Plans, the“Life360 Pays For...” Campaign Aims to Break the Budgetary Barriers to Family Connection









SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360 (Nasdaq: LIF), the leading family connection and safety company, announced today a new weekly giveaway helping families with everyday expenses, so they don't have to cut costs when it comes to connection. Family dinners, vacations, and gatherings may be the first to be forgone when budgets tighten, and with monthly disposable income projected to be down 22% for households this year,1 the“Life360 Pays For...” campaign helps families worry less about expenses so they can focus more time on making memories together.

Each week, Life360 will host a new“Life360 Pays For...” giveaway, which will award a cash prize to a US and UK-based member to help them cover the cost of a family expense like housing, gas, or utilities, continuing the brand's mission of making everyday family life better.

“At Life360, our goal is to empower family connections on-and-off the app,” says Mike Zeman, Chief Marketing Officer at Life360.“With over half (54%) of recent survey respondents2 planning to spend less on entertainment, dining out, and travel this year, we wanted to help lighten the load of rising costs so families don't have to choose between paying a bill or dipping into their 'fun fund'.”

The“Life360 Pays For...” giveaway campaign is now open to eligible Life360 members in the US and UK. To enter, members will need to opt in each week via in-app notifications for a chance to win that week's giveaway. Starting September 29th, one winner in each market will be announced every Monday, for the previous weeks' giveaway, through the end of 2025.

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app, Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 88.0 million monthly active users (MAU), as of June 30, 2025, across more than 180 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit

1Inflation adjusted income per household minus housing and grocery costs. Life360 estimates based on data from Bureau of Economic Analysis, Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

2 Bankrate's 2025 Discretionary Spending Surve

