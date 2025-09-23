Shentel Expands High-Speed, Reliable Broadband Service In Campbell County, VA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDINBURG, Va., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), a leading provider of broadband services, recently extended high-speed, gigabit internet service to approximately 3,300 additional homes in Campbell County, Virginia and plans to add about 200 more by the end of the month. This $20 million construction project is partly funded by the Commonwealth of Virginia's nationally recognized Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) run by the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). The rest of the funding comes from Shentel's own capital investment and a contribution from Campbell County. The goal of the VATI initiative is to create strong, competitive communities by expanding broadband infrastructure into rural areas that lack access to high-speed internet.

"Campbell County is excited by the progress Shentel has made in making broadband internet available to so many underserved households and businesses in the County," said Paul Harvey, Assistant County Administrator with Campbell County. The collaboration on the VATI project is noteworthy and is resulting in a tangible benefit to many of our citizens."

As a leading broadband internet provider serving smaller markets and rural communities, Shentel takes great pride in several key differentiators:



Fast internet with exceptional reliability

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt and friendly local customer service A full range of video and voice service options



“Shentel is proud to have partnered with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to expand high-speed broadband access through the VATI program,” said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Regulatory & Industry Affairs of Shentel.“With deep roots in Virginia and a long-standing commitment to serving rural communities, we have worked hard to expand to previously underserved areas of Campbell County. The Campbell County staff has also been incredibly supportive and collaborative throughout the process, and their dedication to improving connectivity for their residents has made a meaningful impact. Ensuring that rural Virginians have access to the same reliable internet as those in more metropolitan areas is essential for unlocking opportunities in education, healthcare, and economic development-no matter where they call home.”

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,700 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit .

