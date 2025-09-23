Luxury Hospitality Group MJ Holidays relies on Influence Society for International Brand Expansion

Mauritius-based MJ Holidays selects Influence Society to drive global growth.

- Cécile Ponsan, Marketing & Communications Manager at MJ HolidaysPARIS, FRANCE, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Influence Society, the digital marketing agency known for its expertise in hospitality branding, has been selected by MJ Holidays , a fast-growing luxury hospitality group from Mauritius, to build its international brand platform and campaign strategy. With plans to expand its presence in Mauritius, MJ Holidays chose Influence Society to support its next phase of development in positioning the group for increased global visibility and high-end market appeal.MJ Holidays, renowned for its distinctive "Feel at home", personalised experience, offers upscale villa rentals with five-star hotel services and bespoke guest experiences. As the group eyes strategic international growth, its leadership sought a digital partner capable of translating its core values-comfort, intimacy, and ultra-customized-into a scalable, high-impact brand presence. Influence Society was selected for its strong track record in working with premium hospitality brands across Europe and internationally.“Working with Influence Society allows us to share the unique MJ Holidays experience with a wider global audience,” said Cécile Ponsan, Marketing & Communications Manager at MJ Holidays.“Their approach to branding and digital storytelling aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering intimate, responsible, and memorable stays across each resort we are proposing”With properties that blend local charm and luxury-level service, MJ Holidays has built a reputation for delivering tailor-made holidays, whether through family-friendly experiences, wellness programs, or full-service concierge offerings. The partnership with Influence Society will focus on elevating digital campaigns, refining brand messaging, and amplifying reach across key travel markets in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.“MJ Holidays is exactly the kind of ambitious brand committed to quality that we love to support,” said Sébastien Felix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society.“Our role is to help translate their vision into a strong brand platform and digital presence as they grow internationally.”The collaboration kicks off with a full digital audit, refreshed brand platform, and campaigns tailored to MJ Holidays' upcoming destinations. The project will also explore new storytelling formats and performance-driven content aimed at increasing brand awareness and direct bookings as the group scales internationally.About Influence SocietyInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of design, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary hotels craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies to shape the future of hospitality. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency empowers hotels to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit .About MJ HolidaysSince 2017, MJ Holidays has been redefining the art of island living in Mauritius with a handpicked collection of luxury resorts. Each property is designed to blend privacy, elegance, and bespoke experiences, offering a new way to discover the island. From intimate suites to expansive villas with private pools, our residences can host up to 10 guests and come with five-star services inspired by the world's most prestigious hotels.Set between the north and west coasts, our three destinations capture the very essence of Mauritian hospitality-authentic, refined, and deeply personal. With a dedicated concierge team available every day, we curate unforgettable moments tailored to you: from cultural discoveries and ocean adventures to wellness rituals and family escapes.Explore our three distinctive worlds:An Authentic ExperienceAt the heart of lively Rivière Noire, Marguery Villas combines the spirit of a coastal village with the exclusivity of private villas. Each residence features a pool, veranda, and tropical garden-just steps away from vibrant shops, restaurants, and the lagoon.A Private SanctuaryIn Grand-Gaube, Mythic Suites & Villas offers a hidden haven between lush nature and the ocean. Elegant suites and characterful villas unfold in a serene, preserved atmosphere, perfect for those seeking discretion and tranquility.An Unexpected EscapeIn Tamarin, beneath the iconic La Tourelle mountain, Eko Savannah Resort, Club & Concierge welcomes you into a breathtaking natural sanctuary. Luxurious villas blend seamlessly with their surroundings, offering a rare harmony between sophistication and wilderness.

