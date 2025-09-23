Truck1 Joins International Technical Fair 2025 As A Media Partner

Truck1 Partners with International Technical Fair 2025 to Drive Innovation

Truck1 joins International Technical Fair 2025 as media partner, highlighting green economy, smart tech, and industrial innovation.

PLOVDIV, PLOVDIV, BULGARIA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Technical Fair 2025, a landmark event for the industrial and technological sectors, is set to take place from September 24 to 27 at the International Fair Plovdiv. Online vehicle marketplace Truck1 is confirmed as an official media partner for the event.The 79th edition of the fair will serve as a strategic bridge between Europe and Asia, showcasing innovations across key sectors. The 2025 program features a strong focus on green economy, digital transformation, and smart technologies. It will present dedicated exhibitions for e-mobility, transport, mechanical engineering, and energy efficiency.The expo provides a vital platform for manufacturers and distributors in the fields of electronics, digital technologies, construction, transport equipment and commercial vehicles. They will have an opportunity to present their latest developments and services to a professional international audience. As a media partner, Truck1 will support the event's mission to connect industry leaders and innovators.Truck1 is an online marketplace for commercial vehicles and machinery. For over 22 years, the platform has connected buyers and sellers across Europe, facilitating transparent and efficient digital trading. With over one million weekly visitors, it helps dealers amplify their reach and connect with motivated buyers. While purchasers gain access to an extensive, categorized database of listings.This partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing the transport and industrial sectors. Truck1 is facilitating connections between the physical innovation on display at the expo and the digital commerce on its platform.

Anton Vasilevsky

AMARON FZCO

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.