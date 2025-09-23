Wattif Achieves 370% Revenue Growth And 45,000+ Charge Points Across Six Markets With The AMPECO Platform

Pan-European EV charging operator consolidates eight legacy platforms into unified solution enabling seamless expansion from Norway to 6 countries in 3 years

BERGEN, NORWAY, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Norwegian EV charging operator Wattif has achieved remarkable growth through its strategic partnership with AMPECO, scaling from a single-market startup in 2021 to managing over 45,000 charge points across six European countries in just three years. The success story demonstrates how the right technology platform can accelerate pan-European expansion while maintaining operational excellence across diverse markets.

Founded in 2021 with the mission that "people should charge where they park, not park to charge," Wattif has evolved from a destination-charging disruptor into a multi-segment powerhouse operating across Norway, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Ireland, and the UK. The company's unique approach of directly funding infrastructure investments and utilizing usage-based revenue-sharing models has unlocked access to over one million parking spaces.

After evaluating multiple providers, Wattif selected AMPECO for its scalable architecture, comprehensive feature set, and collaborative approach to product development. With AMPECO as their platform partner, Wattif executed strategic acquisitions, including BilLader AS, EFUEL, Charge365, Laddel, and Mer Norway's housing cooperative portfolio, successfully migrating all acquired operations to the AMPECO platform. Wattif's ability to seamlessly integrate these diverse portfolios while maintaining service continuity demonstrated the platform's scalability and migration capabilities.

One of the partnership's most significant achievements has been the successful migration from eight different charging management platforms to AMPECO's unified system. The complex migration process, involving over 35,000 charge points from multiple acquisitions, was completed without service disruptions - a critical requirement for maintaining customer trust and operational continuity during rapid expansion.

"Our needs are not one-size-fits-all. What works for Norway isn't necessarily what works in the UK or Sweden. AMPECO's modularity lets us adapt for each market without rebuilding the entire system," explained Stian Skauge, Operations Lead at Wattif.

AMPECO's platform enabled Wattif to create tailored experiences for each market while maintaining operational efficiency through:

- Flexible tariff modules supporting various business models for municipalities, housing cooperatives, and fleet operators

- Advanced energy management, including Dynamic Load Management (DLM) and Nord Pool integration for dynamic electricity pricing

- Participation in flexibility markets through partnerships with operators like Nodes, unlocking new revenue streams while supporting grid stability

- Comprehensive roaming capabilities via Hubject and direct OCPI connections with industry stakeholders

The partnership delivered significant strategic advantages beyond operational efficiency. By leveraging AMPECO's mature platform, instead of building their own from scratch, Wattif accelerated its time-to-market by over two years while focusing resources on its core business.

"We realized building in-house would require 50+ developers just to match what AMPECO already had. We're not here to become a software company. We're here to operate and scale," said Øystein Tomassen, CTO of Wattif.

With 96% of its next-year rollout already secured, Wattif continues to expand its service offerings, leveraging AMPECO's platform capabilities. The company has developed custom web portals for ad-hoc payments, integrated AI-powered customer support capabilities, and established pilot projects for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functionality through OCPP 2.0.1 support.

"AMPECO's platform is designed to empower visionaries like Wattif who are transforming the EV charging landscape through strategic consolidation and operational excellence," said Orlin Radev, CEO of AMPECO. "Their success demonstrates how the right technology partnership can accelerate growth while maintaining the flexibility needed for multi-market expansion."

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 170 charging network operators in over 65 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development. For more information, visit:

About Wattif

Wattif EV AS is a full-service provider of EV charging solutions that take care of everything from funding to daily operation and customer support. Wattif EV accelerates the shift to sustainable transportation by making charging easy and accessible for everyone. By turning parking spaces into charging places, Wattif simplify the user experience and invest together with our customers and partners to prepare for the future.

The company, founded in Norway in 2021, has quickly emerged as one of the leading destination charging companies in Europe, managing over 45,000 charging points across six countries.

