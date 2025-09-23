São Paulo News Roundup - Comprehensive City Brief For September 22, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) A severe storm hit Greater São Paulo this afternoon with darkened skies, gale-force winds and rapid downpours that triggered a Civil Defense alert and widespread disruptions across transport and power networks.

Power outages affected large swaths of the metro area while rail services on CPTM faced interruptions and Congonhas reported cancellations and diversions. Authorities tallied injuries and hundreds of tree-fall calls citywide.

Amid the weather, City Hall delivered 120 additional electric buses-coinciding with World Car-Free Day-and the CATE network opened more than 3,000 job vacancies for the week. The Municipal Human Rights Conference, set for September 23–24, was confirmed to run online.

Top 10 Headlines:

Civil Defense issues severe storm alert; crisis cabinet mobilized as skies turn dark over São Paulo.Up to 600,000 addresses lose power across the metro; Cajamar reports 93% outage at peak.More than 600 trees fall; injuries reported across the state during the afternoon storm.CPTM disruption: Line 7 interrupted and roof damage at Brás station; one passenger injured.Congonhas cancels 10 flights and diverts 7 amid 87 km/h wind gusts.City delivers 120 more electric buses, taking São Paulo's zero-emission fleet to 961 vehicles.CATE opens 3,000+ job vacancies citywide for this week.Municipal Human Rights Conference confirmed online for September 23–24.CCSP announces Jorge Mautner“Poemas Selecionados” book launch on September 27 (post published today).UMAPAZ features an eco workshop in today's municipal environmental programming.

Politics & Security

Civil Defense issues severe storm alert; crisis cabinet mobilized (September 22, 2025)

Summary: State Civil Defense issued a severe weather alert for São Paulo and the metro in early afternoon, warning of damaging winds, tree falls and roof damage; authorities activated a crisis group as the city went on flood attention.

Why it matters: The alert coordinated emergency response and public guidance during rapidly deteriorating conditions across critical infrastructure.

Municipal Human Rights Conference starts online on September 23–24 (September 22, 2025)

Summary: City authorities confirmed the 2025 Municipal Human Rights Conference will be held online on September 23–24, with panels and public participation led by the municipal secretariat.

Why it matters: The forum sets near-term priorities on rights, inclusion and public oversight in São Paulo's policy agenda.

Economy

São Paulo delivers 120 more electric buses, taking zero-emission fleet to 961 (September 22, 2025)

Summary: On World Car-Free Day, the city added 120 battery-electric buses to municipal operations, raising the total to 760 battery units (961 including trolleybuses), with expected annual CO2 reductions and quieter corridors.

Why it matters: The procurement accelerates fleet decarbonization and local supply-chain activity while cushioning fuel and maintenance costs over time.

CATE opens 3,000+ job vacancies citywide for this week (September 22, 2025)

Summary: The municipal job-placement network began the week offering more than 3,000 positions across commerce, services and construction; applicants can register online or at CATE units.

Why it matters: With holiday hiring cycles starting, the placements support household incomes and neighborhood labor markets.

City Life & Environment

Metro-wide outages after storm; Cajamar hit hardest (September 22, 2025)

Summary: Strong winds and lightning led to power cuts affecting hundreds of thousands of customers across Greater São Paulo; Cajamar registered more than 93% of addresses without electricity at the peak as restoration crews worked through the afternoon.

Why it matters: The episode underscores grid vulnerabilities to severe weather and the importance of vegetation management and redundancy.

Hundreds of tree falls and multiple injuries during gale (September 22, 2025)

Summary: Firefighters logged more than 600 tree-fall calls as gusts near 100 km/h hit parts of the region; Civil Defense reported at least eight injuries around midday and later updates indicated up to 18 injured across the state.

Why it matters: High-wind events are increasing; tree-risk mapping and rapid-response capacity remain critical for public safety.

CPTM disruption and damage at Brás station (September 22, 2025)

Summary: CPTM Line 7 had service interrupted and later reduced after a power issue and debris on tracks; roofing material at Brás station was torn off by wind, leaving one passenger with minor injuries and causing delays on multiple lines.

Why it matters: Weather-related shocks to rail service ripple into road congestion and commuter delays across the metro.

Congonhas cancels and diverts flights amid 87 km/h gusts (September 22, 2025)

Summary: The airport reported at least 10 cancellations and seven diversions as crosswinds exceeded operational limits; operations varied through the afternoon as weather bands moved over the city.

Why it matters: Air-traffic impacts compounded surface-transport stress, affecting business travel and logistics.

Culture & Events

CCSP announces Jorge Mautner“Poemas Selecionados” launch (September 22, 2025)

Summary: The Centro Cultural São Paulo posted today about a September 27 book-launch event with Jorge Mautner at the Praça das Bibliotecas; free entry, subject to capacity.

Why it matters: The notice adds a notable literary event to the city's late-September cultural calendar.

UMAPAZ eco workshop features in today's programming (September 22, 2025)

Summary: The municipal environmental education hub highlighted an ecology-focused workshop listed for today within its September schedule.

Why it matters: Free public programming supports environmental awareness and community engagement.