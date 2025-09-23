Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Government Declares Antifa A Terrorist Organization: A Fight Against Domestic Extremism Begins


2025-09-23 06:11:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The White House issued an executive order on September 16, 2025, to label Antifa as a terrorist organization.

The order directs federal agencies to track finances, boost surveillance, and dismantle any violent operations linked to Antifa. Officials say this step answers years of growing unrest tied to extremist protests.

Antifa operates as a loose network of anti-fascist activists without a central leadership. Most supporters join peaceful demonstrations.

Yet some cells have damaged property and clashed with opponents. The government argues these violent acts crossed a line and demand a firm response.

President Trump cited the September 10 killing of conservative speaker Charlie Kirk in Utah as the tipping point. Investigators charged a 22-year-old student but found no formal Antifa tie.



Still, the administration revived a 2020 proposal to treat Antifa as a terror threat, citing public safety concerns. The 370-word order tells every relevant department to investigate and break up any illegal Antifa activity.

It lets law enforcement freeze assets funding violent protests and requires agencies to share intelligence on individuals who plan or support such acts.

Supporters hail the move as long overdue. They say it finally holds violent extremists accountable. Critics warn it risks chilling lawful dissent and endangers free-speech rights. They fear broad surveillance could target peaceful protesters and set a troubling precedent.

Enforcing the order faces challenges. Antifa's informal cells avoid formal structure, complicating efforts to trace money and leadership. Agencies plan to use financial audits, social-media monitoring, and informant tips to track suspect activities.

