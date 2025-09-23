UN Report Reveals 823 Political Prisoners And Systematic Torture In Venezuela
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United Nations released a report on September 23, 2025, exposing Venezuela's deepening rights abuses. Authorities hold 823 political prisoners, including about 100 women and nearly 90 foreign nationals.
At least 70 detainees suffer serious illnesses and lack adequate medical care. Since Nicolás Maduro's 2024 inauguration, the government arrested over 2,200 protesters under broad terrorism laws.
Security forces raided homes in working-class neighborhoods during“Operation Knock Knock,” leaving many families too fearful to live normally.
The report uncovers 22 cases of sexual violence and gender-based torture. Guards forced transactional sex for basic needs like phone calls and hygiene products.
Investigators documented forced nudity, electric shocks to genitals, and coercive prostitution. One detainee described guards circulating a price list for sexual services.
Inside El Helicoide prison in Caracas , inmates face overcrowded cells without water, light, or sanitation. Officials used plastic bags for asphyxiation, baseball bats for beatings, and electric shocks as torture. Courts ignored every complaint, and no investigations followed.
The report also details the arrest of 226 children and adolescents during protests, with four still behind bars. One mother said officers stripped her naked at a police station to humiliate her for demanding her son's release.
Meanwhile, the United States deployed warships and submarines to the Caribbean, citing anti-drug operations. Washington struck three Venezuelan vessels this month. Venezuela answered with large military drills featuring Russian jets and naval exercises.
The government began training civilians in weapon handling and first aid, signaling readiness for confrontation. This unfolding crisis combines unchecked state violence with growing regional instability.
The UN labels these actions“crimes against humanity.” The report demands swift international pressure and a political solution to prevent deeper humanitarian harm.
At least 70 detainees suffer serious illnesses and lack adequate medical care. Since Nicolás Maduro's 2024 inauguration, the government arrested over 2,200 protesters under broad terrorism laws.
Security forces raided homes in working-class neighborhoods during“Operation Knock Knock,” leaving many families too fearful to live normally.
The report uncovers 22 cases of sexual violence and gender-based torture. Guards forced transactional sex for basic needs like phone calls and hygiene products.
Investigators documented forced nudity, electric shocks to genitals, and coercive prostitution. One detainee described guards circulating a price list for sexual services.
Inside El Helicoide prison in Caracas , inmates face overcrowded cells without water, light, or sanitation. Officials used plastic bags for asphyxiation, baseball bats for beatings, and electric shocks as torture. Courts ignored every complaint, and no investigations followed.
The report also details the arrest of 226 children and adolescents during protests, with four still behind bars. One mother said officers stripped her naked at a police station to humiliate her for demanding her son's release.
Meanwhile, the United States deployed warships and submarines to the Caribbean, citing anti-drug operations. Washington struck three Venezuelan vessels this month. Venezuela answered with large military drills featuring Russian jets and naval exercises.
The government began training civilians in weapon handling and first aid, signaling readiness for confrontation. This unfolding crisis combines unchecked state violence with growing regional instability.
The UN labels these actions“crimes against humanity.” The report demands swift international pressure and a political solution to prevent deeper humanitarian harm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment