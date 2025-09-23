Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Heineken Strengthens Central America With $3.2 Billion FIFCO Deal


2025-09-23 06:11:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Heineken announced that it will buy Florida Ice and Farm Company's beverage and retail operations for $3.2 billion in cash.

The deal gives Heineken full control of Distribuidora La Florida in Costa Rica and Heineken Panamá. It also adds a 75 percent stake in Nicaragua Brewing Holding. Heineken will gain over 300 proximity outlets and the Imperial beer brand under a PepsiCo bottling license.

Heineken expects to close the transaction in the first half of 2026 after securing regulatory and shareholder approvals. The company plans to integrate the new assets immediately into its operating margins and earnings per share.

Heineken projects cost synergies of about $50 million per year by consolidating procurement and distribution across six markets.

Central America's beverage market grew at nearly 6.9 percent annually in recent years. Rising incomes and premium-segment demand fuel this expansion.



Heineken will benefit from strong local brands, diversified product lines, and direct retail access to cafés and small shops. Owning Imperial beer secures Heineken's connection with Costa Rican consumers after more than a century of local heritage.

Heineken's 2024 financials for Distribuidora La Florida showed US $1.13 billion in revenue and $334 million in EBITDA. The purchase price implies an 11.6× EV/EBITDA multiple based on those results.

Heineken's shares rose by about 8 percent year-to-date through Monday's close, reflecting investor confidence in its growth focus. The acquisition gives Heineken a stronger platform to launch innovations and premium offerings.

It also opens soft-drink markets through the PepsiCo bottling agreement. By controlling retail outlets, Heineken can accelerate product rollouts and improve profit margins compared to traditional wholesale models.

Heineken now positions Central America among its most promising regions for expansion. The company anticipates that Costa Rica will rank within its top five profit contributors post-close.

This deal highlights how global brewers secure local expertise and brands to capture emerging-market growth.

