Grupo México's $760 Million Bet Against Public Trading


2025-09-23 06:11:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Grupo México will spend MXN 14 billion ($760 million) to buy back 8.945 percent of its rail unit, GMéxico Transportes, at MXN 35.99 per share.

The tender runs from September 23 to October 20, 2025. Grupo Carso, holding 15.24 percent, will not join and will stay invested. GMéxico Transportes went public in November 2017.

Since then, companies like Sanborns and Lala left the exchange. They faced low trading volumes, high fees and strict reporting. Delisting lets them cut costs and make faster decisions.



Going private frees Grupo México to spend $580 million on track upgrades, locomotives and terminals in 2025. Public investors get a cash payout at a slight premium but lose future profits if rail traffic grows.

The real story shows how market quirks drive big firms to retreat from public markets. When trading stalls and compliance bites, owners may prefer private control. This shift in Mexico mirrors a global trend among capital-heavy infrastructure players.

