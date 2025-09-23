Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Former President Temer Tosses Oil On Brazilu.S. Tensions


2025-09-23 06:11:40
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Michel Temer urged Brazil's leaders to halt and rethink a bill that would cut sentences for those behind the January 8 coup attempt.

He spoke after the U.S. government froze any American assets of Viviane Barci de Moraes and barred dealings with her firm under the Magnitsky Act.

These unprecedented sanctions target alleged judicial overreach by her husband, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Temer's call stresses national sovereignty but comes as the United States seeks partners in shaping emerging technologies.

Pausing the“dosimetry” proposal may defend judicial independence today. However, distancing Brazil from U.S. policy risks sidelining it in AI, trade, and security alliances critical for future growth.



By spotlighting foreign intervention, Temer stokes a narrative of external meddling. His stance appeals to those wary of international pressure.

Yet experts warn that rejecting global cooperation now could harm Brazil's long-term interests. Global powers are setting AI standards and investment flows, and Brazil sits at a crossroads.

Lawmakers have postponed votes amid the diplomatic flare-up. As Congress weighs the sentencing reform, Brazil faces a choice: assert autonomy and risk fallout, or engage with the U.S. framework to secure its place in the technology-driven economy of tomorrow.

MENAFN23092025007421016031ID1110098456

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search