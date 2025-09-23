Dulquer Salmaan Faces Customs Raid At His Residence Over Alleged Violations

News of a sudden raid by Customs officials at actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan's residence has created a stir, raising questions about the reason behind the investigation and what authorities were looking for.

Son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan is a top South Indian actor. He debuted in 2012 with 'Second Show' and was instantly praised for his talent.

His Malayalam films like Ustad Hotel and ABCD were big hits. He debuted in Tamil with 'Vaayai Moodi Pesavum' and now acts in Telugu and Hindi films too.

He's also a successful producer with over 5 films. His recent production, 'Loka Chapter 1 Chandra' starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, grossed over ₹200 crore.

Reports say Customs officials are raiding Dulquer Salmaan's home and offices. These raids usually happen for reasons like tax evasion, smuggling, or document checks.

The raid at Dulquer Salmaan's house is reportedly related to tax evasion and document verification. This sudden raid has caused a stir in the Malayalam film industry.