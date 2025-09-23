Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-486 September 23 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-486 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-486 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-486 on September 23

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SL 840144

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SA 840144

SB 840144

SC 840144

SD 840144

SE 840144

SF 840144

SG 840144

SH 840144

SJ 840144

SK 840144

SM 840144

2nd Prize: Rs 30 Lakhs

SD 811203

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

SH 730256

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

2774 7993 2546 1571 7691 9372 0002 9854 9377 9071 8456 1637 7930 5031 6290 2451 9220 8035...

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500

TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.