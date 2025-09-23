Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-486 September 23 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-486 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-486 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-486 on September 23
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
SL 840144
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
SA 840144
SB 840144
SC 840144
SD 840144
SE 840144
SF 840144
SG 840144
SH 840144
SJ 840144
SK 840144
SM 840144
2nd Prize: Rs 30 Lakhs
SD 811203
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
SH 730256
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
2774 7993 2546 1571 7691 9372 0002 9854 9377 9071 8456 1637 7930 5031 6290 2451 9220 8035...
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
TBA
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
TBA
7th Prize: Rs 500
TBA
8th Prize: Rs 200
TBA
9th Prize: Rs 100
TBA
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment