Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Stocktwits AMA: SEBI Analyst Sees Strength In Adani Green, BEL, Eternal Flags Weakness In Bajaj Housing, IREDA

Stocktwits AMA: SEBI Analyst Sees Strength In Adani Green, BEL, Eternal Flags Weakness In Bajaj Housing, IREDA


2025-09-23 06:11:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In an ask-me-anything (AMA) session hosted on Stocktwits on Tuesday, SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Taparia shared his outlook on ten stocks. His calls ranged from bullish bets on Adani Green, Bharat Electronics, and Eternal to cautionary signals on IREDA, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Kalyan Jewellers.

Let's take a look at Vinay Taparia's recommendations: 

BSE: The stock is technically weak but trading near the strong support zone of ₹2,000-₹2,050, with resistance around ₹2,360.

IREDA: The stock is technically weak, with the nearest support level at ₹152. If it breaches that, it could move to ₹138. On the upside, resistance is seen at ₹184.

Ola Electric: Charts can be strong if it sustains above the ₹62 levels for a few days. He recommended exiting on a close below ₹50.

Adani Green: The stock has given a good breakout, and Taparia is bullish on it. On the downside, he sees strong support at ₹900.

Bharat Electronics: Stock has seen a fresh breakout on closing above ₹416. Support is seen at ₹380 on the downside.

Eternal: Extremely bullish chart despite all the valuation concerns and negative chatter. Support is seen at the ₹300 levels on the downside.  

Bajaj Housing Finance: Technical charts flashing weak signals. He recommended avoiding this stock. A close above the ₹120 level will be the first sign of reversal.

Hindustan Copper: The stock is likely to move to ₹350-₹400 levels soon, but a close below ₹275 would negate this view.

Kalyan Jewellers: Stock is technically weak. He expects more downside on a close below ₹494. Taparia recommended buying the stock fresh if it closed above ₹545.

Paytm: Technical charts are strong, ₹1,230 is seen as immediate support on the downside.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN23092025007385015968ID1110098440

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search