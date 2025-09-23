Apple Stock Turns Green For The Year: Are Fresh Highs In Sight?
Apple Inc.'s stock struggled to build on the momentum it gained in Monday's session, trading barely higher in the premarket on Tuesday.
On Monday, Apple's shares jumped 4.31% to $256.08, with the upside accompanied by nearly double the average volume. The strength is attributable to positive commentary on the iPhone 17 uptake by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives and BofA analysts.
Ives, who raised his price target for Apple stock to $310 from $270, said demand trends for the new iPhone lineup were strong. The analyst upped his iPhone shipment forecast for the fiscal year 2026, stating that the period of disappointing growth may be over for Apple.
BofA noted long lead times, especially for the base iPhone 17 model, with China leading the way, as consumers in the country take advantage of government subsidies for electronic products, subject to a price cap.
The Apple stock is entering a period of strength. Apple reports the strongest sales performance in the December quarter, which encompasses the key holiday selling period, with the buoyancy also translating to the stock. Incidentally, the stock hit a record high of $260.10 on Dec. 26, 2024.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Apple stock remained 'bullish' (62/100) early Tuesday, while the message volume on the stream increased to 'high.'AAPL sentiment and message volume as of 4:40 a.m. ET, Sept. 23 | source: Stocktwits
A bullish user positioned for a stock move toward the $300 barrier.
Thanks to Monday's surge, Apple turned to black for the first time this year. Nevertheless, the year-to-date (YTD) gain is a paltry 2.62% even as SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the S & P 500 Index, and the tech-focused Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) have added 14.8% and 18.1%, respectively, for the year.
Apple has also been a laggard among the“Magnificent Seven” Group of mega-cap companies.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment