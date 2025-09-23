School Holiday: Amid Heavy Rains In Kolkata & Other Places, West Bengal Govt Declares Puja Holidays Ahead Of Schedule

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has announced Puja holidays on September 24 and 25 ahead of schedule. This comes after heavy rains in Kolkata and other areas. Education Minister Bratya Basu said that all schools and higher education institutions will be closed on those days.

Calling the situation“unprecedented disaster”, Basu said all teachers and education staff associated with education would perform important tasks from home.

“Following the advice of the Honorable Chief Minister, to provide relief to students and protect them from accidents during this disaster, it has been decided to keep all schools and higher education institutions in the state closed tomorrow and the day after, i.e., 24 and 25 September. During this disaster period, all teachers and education staff associated with education are requested to carry out essential tasks from home,” Basu said.

He added, "Since the official Puja holidays begin on 26 September, the Durga Puja holidays will effectively start from tomorrow. I extend my best wishes and congratulations to everyone for the upcoming Sharadiya festival. My deep and heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the fellow citizens who lost their lives in this disaster.

Kolkata rains

Kolkata and its surrounding regions were severely disrupted on Tuesday after intense overnight rainfall led to extensive flooding, effectively paralysing traffic, public transport and daily routines.

Several areas recorded more than 330 mm of rain in just a few hours, while most parts of the city and nearby suburbs saw average rainfall exceeding 250 mm, as per a PTI report.

At least seven people lost their lives due to electrocution incidents across the city, prompting condemnation from Banerjee .

She told a Bengali news channel,“I have never seen rain like this. I feel so bad for the people who have lost their lives in the cloudburst. I heard 7–8 people have died due to electrocution by open or unattended wires. It is so unfortunate... Their families must all be given jobs by the CESC. I am saying this clearly. We will also do whatever is possible to help.”

“Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer because of this. They will do business here, but not modernise here? They should send people to the field and fix this,” Banerjee said.

She added,“Even our houses are submerged; we are all suffering. I am feeling so bad for the Pujo pandals as well. Schools have been asked to declare holidays and office-goers advised to stay home today and tomorrow.” Banerjee also stated she was coordinating with the Mayor, Chief Secretary and police.

(With inputs from PTI)