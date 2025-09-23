Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, Pakistan Extend Airspace Closure For Aircrafts Till 24 October, Issue Fresh Notams Amid Ongoing Tensions


2025-09-23 06:11:17
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India has extended the closure of its airspace for Pakistan civilian and military planes till October 24, news ageny PTI said.

The neighbouring country has also closed its airspace for Indian aircraft till October 24. Both countries have shut their respective airspace for each other's planes since April in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack .

India and Pakistan have issued separate Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) for extending the airspace closures, the news agency said on Tuesday, September 23.

Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Pakistan airlines/ operators, including military flights, according to the NOTAM issued on September 23.

The airspace will remain closed till 2359 hours (UTC) on October 23, which translates to 0530 hours (IST) on October 24.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, India closed its airspace for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, with effect from April 30. Since then, curbs have been extended.

Generally, a NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

(With agency inputs)

