Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy

2025-09-23 06:09:32
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
New Delhi – Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the announcement on their Instagrams. Both shared a polaroid where the two are looking joyfully at Katrina's baby bump.

“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” they wrote in the caption to the post.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at a private ceremony in Rajasthan.

Vicky most recently appeared in the period drama“Chhaava” and is set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's“Love and War” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

MENAFN23092025000215011059ID1110098424

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

