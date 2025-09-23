Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy
New Delhi – Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child.
The couple shared the announcement on their Instagrams. Both shared a polaroid where the two are looking joyfully at Katrina's baby bump.
“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” they wrote in the caption to the post.
Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at a private ceremony in Rajasthan.
Vicky most recently appeared in the period drama“Chhaava” and is set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's“Love and War” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment