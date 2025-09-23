Palestinian Foreign Ministry Applauds UN Conference On Peaceful Settlement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Tuesday acclaimed the UN International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of Palestine and the Two-State Solution held in New York on Monday.
The ministry, in a statement, expressed deep gratitude to Saudi Arabia, France and the conference chairmanship for the joint efforts to rally the broadest possible support for the New York declaration, and their determination to pursue this task and implement the proclamation.
Moreover, the ministry praised the other states that took part in the conference, including those that adopted the New York declaration and recognized the state of Palestine.
It called on all states to rapidly sign and adopt the declaration to ensure an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, implement all its articles and the joint statement, namely the call to empower the state of Palestine's institutions to practise their legal and political jurisdictions on occupied Palestinian territories including Gaza Strip for the sake of protecting the two-state solution and attaining just and lasting peace in the region.
The international conference had adopted the New York declaration, which was backed by the UN General Assembly with a majority of 142 votes. The announcement affirmed commitment to the two-state solution, the necessity of ending the war in Gaza and releasing the prisoners.
It also called for ensuring delivery of aid to Gaza, withdrawing the Israeli forces from the strip, and affirmed the necessity of unifying Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.
Several states, namely France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco and Andorra have declared recognition of the state of Palestine, raising the total number of states that have taken this step to 158.
The series of recognitions of the state of Palestine came two years after the launch of the genocide and starvation war on Gaza that has taken more than 65,000 lives, (end)
