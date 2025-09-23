Plascred Circular Innovations Inc. Announces Its Acceptance Into Business Coalition For A Global Plastics Treaty

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2) (the "" or ""), an Alberta-based clean technology company focused on advanced plastic recycling, is pleased to announce it has been accepted into the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty, convened by WWF and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The Coalition brings together more than 300 businesses, investors, and NGOs committed to a global agreement to tackle plastic pollution across its full lifecycle. Members include multinational leaders such as Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Unilever, Walmart, IKEA, PepsiCo, and L'Oréal, alongside innovators across the plastics value chain.

"Joining this Coalition places PlasCred alongside some of the world's most influential companies in driving harmonized global action on plastic pollution," said Troy Lupul, President and CEO of PlasCred. "We look forward to contributing technical insights and engaging in policy discussions that can support scalable, circular solutions."

PlasCred's participation reflects its commitment to harmonised global regulation on plastics and to advancing circular solutions that keep plastics in the economy and out of the environment. By converting hard-to-recycle plastics into a circular feedstock for new plastics, PlasCred supports the Coalition's vision that systemic policy change is needed to enable economically viable circular economy infrastructure worldwide.

As part of the Coalition, PlasCred will contribute to dialogues on policy design that supports extended producer responsibility, traceability, and investment in industrial-level circular infrastructure. By working with peers across the plastics value chain, the company aims to help inform treaty provisions that enable innovation, deliver measurable environmental outcomes, and keep plastics in the economy and out of the environment.

About the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty

The Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty convened by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and WWF in September 2022 gives voice to more than 300 businesses from across the plastics value chain, financial institutions and NGO partners. Together we are asking for an ambitious UN treaty that brings plastics into a circular economy, stopping them becoming waste or pollution.

For more information on the Business Coalition, visit

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is at the forefront of rebalancing the future of plastics. The company is transforming plastic waste by granting it a valuable second life. With a vision of advancing towards a climate-positive future, PlasCred aspires to be among the largest advanced plastic waste recyclers in North America and globally. PlasCred is developing patent-pending technology that is set to revolutionize the approach to plastic pollution management and advanced recycling.

PlasCred also has strategic partnerships with CN Rail, Palantir Technologies Inc., the Government of Alberta, Fibreco Export Inc., and a Global Commodities Company. These collaborations provide PlasCred with world-class logistics, AI-driven operational intelligence, and stable long-term revenue, while driving measurable environmental impact through large-scale waste diversion, CO2e reduction, and circular economy leadership.

For further information on PlasCred, visit our website at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Troy Lupul - President & CEO