China, UK Highlight Investment Opportunities In Green Energy In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

China can invest in Azerbaijan's transport and logistics, clean energy, and smart projects, He Zenwei, President of the China Overseas Development Association, said during his speech at the International Investment Forum in Baku, Azernews reports.

“Twenty companies from China came to Azerbaijan with me. Most of them are private sector firms exploring investment opportunities here. I believe that holding this forum is very important and will help attract more investment to Azerbaijan. Private companies in China are very active, and Azerbaijan should take advantage of this,” He Zenwei noted.

He highlighted that China's investment focus has shifted from the oil and gas sector to non-oil areas, aligning with Azerbaijan's strategy to develop its non-oil economy.“Our main priorities here are transport and logistics, clean energy-including wind and solar-and smart projects, such as smart cities and buildings, which have significant development potential in Azerbaijan,” he said.

Chris Allum, official representative of UK Export Finance, the UK's export financing agency, also outlined investment opportunities in Azerbaijan's transport and logistics sector.“The prospects for export financing in Britain include transport and logistics projects such as toll roads and railways. We have gained extensive experience in Türkiye in this regard. Another important area is decarbonization and clean energy, and we can help implement such projects in Azerbaijan,” Allum said.